Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Brittney Griner's return could be the unlikely catalyst that forces the WNBA to relent on its most contentious policy
The WNBA requires teams to travel to games on commercial flights, but Brittney Griner's return and Breanna Stewart's outspoken stance could force the league to reconsider.
Will Crowdfunding Transfers Play a Role in Soccer’s Future?
Adrian Docea is collecting email addresses for his company’s app launch in an effort to harness the power of one of the biggest energy sources on the planet: soccer fans. “Football is not just the biggest sport in the world, it’s the biggest anything in the world,” said Docea. “It’s the only thing on this planet that has 4 billion fans.”
Report: NWSL Expanding League With Three New Franchises
NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman is likely following through on her previous promise to expand the National Women’s Soccer League. The NWSL is in the late stages of discussions to add teams in Utah, San Francisco, and Boston, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The first two teams will...
X Games Owner in Discussions for Everton Stake
MSP Sports Capital could expand its soccer portfolio with an investment in Everton. Everton owner Farhad Moshiri clarified earlier this week that the club wasn’t for sale, but that a minority investment to help fund its new stadium — expected to cost around $936 million — was close.
Top Five Mobile Games Made $7.2B in 2022
There’s a bright spot for a gaming industry that has seen lackluster profits. The world’s five top-grossing mobile games generated $7.2 billion in revenue in 2022, an increase of $400 million from the year prior, according to data analytics firm Sports Lens. The sales were led by two...
NCAA Generates $1.1B in Revenue As COVID Rebound Continues
The NCAA raked in $1.14 billion in revenue in 2021-22, according to audited financial statements released this week. That’s just slightly less than the governing body earned in 2020-21 after bouncing back from a major pandemic shortfall. However, Division I schools still received a larger share of revenue than...
MSG Draws Heat for Barring Opposing Lawyers from Knicks, Rangers Games
Madison Square Garden Entertainment is under legal scrutiny for barring lawyers from New York Knicks and Rangers games. MSG Entertainment, which operates the NBA and NHL teams’ home arena, among other venues and restaurants, has a policy denying access to lawyers who work for firms in active litigation against the company — sometimes using facial recognition technology to do so.
Tom Brady, Shaq, Warriors Among Long List of FTX Creditors
Shaquille O’Neal, Tom Brady, the Golden State Warriors, and leading sports agencies were among hundreds of creditors in FTX’s bankruptcy case. The names of dozens of creditors from across the sports world appeared in a federal bankruptcy court filing on Wednesday. The list didn’t include the nearly 10 million customers of FTX’s crypto exchanges that sank in November and led to federal fraud charges against founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
Three LIV Golf Execs Depart Ahead of Tour’s Second Season
In recent weeks, some more staff changes occurred within the top ranks of LIV Golf as the rival tour prepares for its second season in about a month. LIV Golf sunsetted Majed Al Sorour’s particular duties as managing director after he played key roles in securing several top-tier golfers, landing a broadcast deal with The CW, and setting the schedule. LIV Golf’s chief marketing officer, Kerry Taylor, and chief communications officer, Jonathan Grella are also no longer with LIV Golf.
Fanatics Reportedly in Talks to Buy Online Sportsbook
Fanatics is reportedly exploring an acquisition to accelerate a move into sports betting. The major sports merchandise and collectibles retailer is in talks to buy BetParx, a sportsbook launched last year, according to CNBC. Fanatics opened its first sportsbook on Friday, located inside the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field. The...
Super Bowl and World Cup Give Comcast Boost in $30.5B Quarter
Comcast exceeded expectations in its latest earnings report with the help of live sports programming. The telecommunications conglomerate generated $30.55 billion in revenue in Q4 2022, beating analysts’ estimates of $30.32 billion. Comcasts’ NBCUniversal segment, which includes NBC Sports and streaming service Peacock, reported $6 billion in media revenue...
After Quick Sellout, NFC Championship Tickets Reached Historic High
Judging by the extremely tight betting lines, the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles is going to be an excellent football game. The primary allotment of tickets reportedly sold out in minutes — and now the secondary market prices to see the action in person are astonishing.
NASCAR’s Amy Anderson on Re-Imagining Storytelling with AI
NASCAR has long been one of the most popular spectator sports in America, but as the world has changed so has the way people consume content. Modern-day fans seek emotion, relatability, and authenticity. While they admire their favorite sports stars for their athletic feats, social media and digital content have provided a much-desired look into their personal lives. And in turn, fans become more connected to the players, teams, and leagues than ever before.
Duquesne Court Crasher Wasn’t From Uber Eats or DoorDash
The McDonald’s bag-toting individual who halted play at Wednesday night’s Loyola-Duquesne University men’s basketball game, indeed, wasn’t a DoorDash or Uber Eats driver. “This was a prank, planned in advance, done for internet exposure,” Duquesne University’s athletic department said in a statement to Front Office Sports....
Largest RSN Owner in U.S. Prepares for Bankruptcy
The largest owner of local sports channels in the U.S. is reportedly heading toward an $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Diamond Sports Group, which includes Bally Sports Regional Networks and showcases MLB, NBA, and NHL games, has seen a decline in cable-TV subscribers. After...
