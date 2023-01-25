There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...

