Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
Special Mass for Monterey Park Victims Set for Friday evening
Events honoring the victims of last weekend's Monterey Park shooting will continue Friday evening as St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church will have a special Mass to honor the 11 people killed and the nine survivors.
Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A man was shot and killed in the unincorporated Athens community in South Los Angeles County, authorities said Saturday.
14news.com
VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing from Greyhound Bus Station
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on Friday after police found him to be a wanted man on the run. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just after 12 p.m. Friday in response to a wanted felon on the run at the Greyhound Bus Station in Evansville.
Local artist honors Monterey Park victims
An illustrator is using his talent to shed light on those who were killed in the Monterey Park mass shooting. Jonathan Chang, who grew up in San Gabriel Valley, told KNX News the tragedy hit close to him.
Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting
There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
wevv.com
Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer
An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a violent attack that reportedly happened at the beginning of the month. Woman accused of breaking into Evansville apartment, attacking victim with hammer. An Evansville woman was taken into custody on multiple felony charges Thursday after a...
Alhambra to honor man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer
The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from the Monterey Park mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio will be honored by the city Sunday during Lunar New Year festivities. Brandon Tsay will be recognized on the main stage of the Alhambra Lunar...
Therapy dogs come to help those grieving the Monterey Park mass shooting
Nothing can bring the 11 men and women killed during the tragic Monterey Park mass shooting but many have come from far and wide to help heal the hurting community."It doesn't matter — race, religion, creed — we know that this world is broken and the only help from this world is love," said manager Jason Scalzi. Among those rushing to help those grieving are the Crisis chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team from North Carolina. But, if there is a language barrier, a team of therapy dogs from Luthern Church Charities K-9 Crisis Response have traveled from Northern...
Video shows violent struggle as Monterey Park shooter was disarmed
New surveillance video shows the violent struggle between the suspected Monterey Park gunman and the 26-year-old man who disarmed him at the Lai Lai Ballroom late Saturday night.
Evansville Indoor Playground Wants to Thank First Responders in the Wake of Walmart Incident
The term "active shooter" has become way too common and familiar in our country - it seems like we hear about a different incident almost every week. But those incidents always happen somewhere else, right? Unfortunately, we recently heard that term being used to describe a situation at the Walmart on Evansville's westside.
14news.com
Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
One person dead after argument inside southeast Atlanta hair salon
ATLANTA — Officers told Channel 2 Action News one person is dead after a shooting inside of a salon in southeast Atlanta. Police said they were called out to In The Mixx hair salon on 205 Moreland Ave SE about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
wevv.com
EPD: Women caught with $2K of stolen items in mall parking lot after car wouldn't start
Two women were arrested in Evansville on Wednesday after police said they walked out of a local store with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise before getting caught after the vehicle they planned on leaving in wouldn't start. An Evansville Police Department report says officers were dispatched to the JCPenney...
Boston 25 News WFXT
Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
2 Females in Custody for Allegedly Stealing U-Haul Van
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department San Dimas Station took a female driver and female passenger, who was holding a small dog, into custody for allegedly stealing a U-Haul van. Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle at West Orange Grove Avenue and Fairfax...
104.1 WIKY
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
14news.com
Affidavit: EPD responds to crash, arrests man for driving under influence
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested after police responded to a crash at the intersection of East Diamond Avenue and North Kentucky Avenue. They say that happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. Police say while they were speaking with one of the involved drivers, Timothy Lynch, they smelled...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
14news.com
Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
Authorities ID Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on 5 Freeway
Authorities today identified a Ventura County man who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway near downtown Los Angeles.
Comments / 0