Monterey Park, CA

14news.com

VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing from Greyhound Bus Station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on Friday after police found him to be a wanted man on the run. According to an affidavit, police were dispatched just after 12 p.m. Friday in response to a wanted felon on the run at the Greyhound Bus Station in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
CBS LA

Business slows down for Monterey Park restaurants following mass shooting

There are plenty of fan-favorite dishes at Mandarin Noodle House that the owner was prepared to serve while crowds were out celebrating the Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. Like many other restaurants in the San Gabriel Valley, Denny Mu stocked his kitchen to get ready for the post-Christmas rush, which is typically the most profitable time of the year for many businesses in the area. However, after the mass shooting on Saturday night, everything came to a halt."That morning I had two parties for 12 cancel," Mu said. "I had another party of 10 cancel."Mu said there have been a...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Therapy dogs come to help those grieving the Monterey Park mass shooting

Nothing can bring the 11 men and women killed during the tragic Monterey Park mass shooting but many have come from far and wide to help heal the hurting community."It doesn't matter — race, religion, creed — we know that this world is broken and the only help from this world is love," said manager Jason Scalzi. Among those rushing to help those grieving are the Crisis chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team from North Carolina. But, if there is a language barrier, a team of therapy dogs from Luthern Church Charities K-9 Crisis Response have traveled from Northern...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Chief defends delay telling public of mass shooter at-large

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — (AP) — The police chief in the California city where 20 people were shot — 11 fatally — at a ballroom dance hall defended his decision not to warn the public for hours that a killer was on the loose, saying Wednesday he didn’t have enough information to effectively alert residents.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN

