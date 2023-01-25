Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
One rescued from burning house in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rescued from the window of a burning house in north Austin Friday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11100 block of Bending Bough Trail, which is just south of West Braker Lane. ALSO | 3...
CBS Austin
APD SWAT call in South Austin ends peacefully with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — Update:. The Austin Police Department said the SWAT situation has come to a peaceful resolution after the suspect surrendered to authorities at around 5 p.m. without incident. The suspect was booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing. Original Story:. The Austin Police Department...
CBS Austin
APD reinstated officers in Alex Gonzales shooting despite concern from police oversight
AUSTIN, Texas — We’re getting a reaction to the Austin Police department’s decision to return two officers involved in a fatal shooting last year back to full-time duty. A grand jury declined to charge officers with any crime in the January 2021 death of Alex Gonzales, but two police oversight groups wanted to see someone fired.
CBS Austin
Cause of vacant apartment fire in North Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a small fire at a vacant apartment in North Austin on Thursday. Crews got the call at 2:56 p.m. reporting a fire at the Deen Avenue Apartments located at 501 Deen Avenue. Firefighters from the first arriving crew were able...
CBS Austin
Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens
COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to overnight fire at Porsche dealership in NW Austin
The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a Porsche dealership in northwest Austin overnight. Crews responded to the scene at 9800 Research Boulevard around 10:23 p.m. ALSO | One rescued from burning house in north Austin. AFD said a mechanic in the shop was working on one of...
CBS Austin
Lawsuit filed against Rainey Street restaurant for excluding patrons with dreadlocks
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against a restaurant on Rainey Street after two men said they were denied entry because of a “no dreadlock policy.”. Civil rights attorney Blerim Elmazi, attorney Dominic J. Negrón, and attorney Zachary O. Green filed the lawsuit on...
CBS Austin
APD officers involved in shooting death of Alex Gonzales Jr. will not face discipline
AUSTIN, Texas — Two Austin police officers involved in the 2021 fatal shooting of Alex Gonzales will not be facing discipline following the completion of the administrative investigation, according to a press release on Thursday. "It is necessary first to note that whenever an incident occurs in which someone...
CBS Austin
Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws
SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
CBS Austin
Austin Police release body-camera footage of deadly downtown officer-involved shooting
NOTE: To view the videos, go to the full press release from APD, here. The Austin Police Department has released surveillance and body-camera video of a shooting last weekend where officers killed a man downtown. Anthony Marquis Franklin, 31, was shot and killed by an officer Sunday, Jan.15. Twelve days...
CBS Austin
Drunk driver hits police vehicles in New Braunfels during SWAT incident
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.
CBS Austin
City of Austin approves resolution that would increase options for affordable child care
AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a parent struggling to find childcare in Austin you're not alone. Many parts of Austin are being called "childcare deserts." On Thursday the Austin City Council approved a resolution aimed at creating an economic development program for affordable childcare operations. The goal is to increase the availability of childcare services across Austin.
CBS Austin
Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor
MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
CBS Austin
Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts
AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
CBS Austin
18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline crashes in E Williamson County
An 18-wheeler carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline was involved in a crash with a small vehicle in east Williamson County Thursday morning. At 10:53 a.m., the Round Rock Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11000 block of Chandler Road. To minimize the environmental impact that the fuel...
CBS Austin
Local nonprofit unveils community fridge in Del Valle
DEL VALLE, Texas — The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) unveiled a community fridge at the Elroy Library Saturday morning. The Free Fridge will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and aims to address food deserts in East Travis County. “Low-income residents in Del Valle...
CBS Austin
Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
CBS Austin
Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
CBS Austin
Second arrest made in murder of man who was 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas - A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with the murder of a man back in November who was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach then dumped in a wooded area. Noel M. Dessell, 30, who turned herself into the San Antonio Police, was charged...
CBS Austin
Ascension Seton nurses demanding solutions for safer staffing amid shortages
AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of Austin registered nurses held a candlelight vigil to demand safer staffing Thursday evening outside of Ascension Seton’s administrative office. With candles in hand, the nurses stood in solidarity to express their disappointment with current staffing shortages. The event was part of a collective...
