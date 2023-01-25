ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

One rescued from burning house in north Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rescued from the window of a burning house in north Austin Friday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the 11100 block of Bending Bough Trail, which is just south of West Braker Lane. ALSO | 3...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD SWAT call in South Austin ends peacefully with suspect in custody

AUSTIN, Texas — Update:. The Austin Police Department said the SWAT situation has come to a peaceful resolution after the suspect surrendered to authorities at around 5 p.m. without incident. The suspect was booked into the Travis County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing. Original Story:. The Austin Police Department...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Cause of vacant apartment fire in North Austin under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a small fire at a vacant apartment in North Austin on Thursday. Crews got the call at 2:56 p.m. reporting a fire at the Deen Avenue Apartments located at 501 Deen Avenue. Firefighters from the first arriving crew were able...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Comal County deputies searching for two missing teens

COMAL COUNTY – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding two missing teens. Josiah James Pearson and Breana Leighanne Caudill were last seen leaving Smithson Valley High School on Thursday afternoon. Pearson is around 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

AFD responds to overnight fire at Porsche dealership in NW Austin

The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a Porsche dealership in northwest Austin overnight. Crews responded to the scene at 9800 Research Boulevard around 10:23 p.m. ALSO | One rescued from burning house in north Austin. AFD said a mechanic in the shop was working on one of...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Group of Texas doctors calling for stricter gun control laws

SAN ANTONIO - Doctors are calling for change to stop gun violence. Since the start of 2023 there have been more than three dozen mass shootings in the US. It's a fight Lori Rocha will never give up on. “We need that someone being held accountable and that's part of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Austin

Drunk driver hits police vehicles in New Braunfels during SWAT incident

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin approves resolution that would increase options for affordable child care

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're a parent struggling to find childcare in Austin you're not alone. Many parts of Austin are being called "childcare deserts." On Thursday the Austin City Council approved a resolution aimed at creating an economic development program for affordable childcare operations. The goal is to increase the availability of childcare services across Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Crews respond to crash involving two 18-wheelers in Manor

MANOR, Texas — Crews are currently responding to a crash in Manor involving two 18-wheelers. Travis County Emergency Services District 12 said it happened on Lexington Street between Eggleston Street and Wheeler Street. ALSO | 3 dead after chase with Milam County deputies ends in fiery crash. Drivers should...
MANOR, TX
CBS Austin

Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts

AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local nonprofit unveils community fridge in Del Valle

DEL VALLE, Texas — The Del Valle Community Coalition (DVCC) unveiled a community fridge at the Elroy Library Saturday morning. The Free Fridge will be accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week and aims to address food deserts in East Travis County. “Low-income residents in Del Valle...
DEL VALLE, TX
CBS Austin

Austin ISD Board votes to work with GR Recruiting for its superintendent search

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District Board of Trustees voted during their Thursday meeting on an executive search firm for their next permanent superintendent. Austin ISD approved the recommendation of working with GR Recruiting. The vote authorizes the Board President and Superintendent to negotiate a final agreement.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Murder victim 'tied up, tortured and injected with bleach'

LIVE OAK, Texas – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder case where the victim's body was dumped after being "tied up, tortured and injected with bleach," investigators said. Justin Rashaad Hunt, 32, is charged with the murder of Matthew Pacheco-McKinney, whose body was found Dec....
LIVE OAK, TX
CBS Austin

Ascension Seton nurses demanding solutions for safer staffing amid shortages

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of Austin registered nurses held a candlelight vigil to demand safer staffing Thursday evening outside of Ascension Seton’s administrative office. With candles in hand, the nurses stood in solidarity to express their disappointment with current staffing shortages. The event was part of a collective...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy