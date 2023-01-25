NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A drunk driver hit two police vehicles in New Braunfels as officers were working a SWAT incident Thursday night. The New Braunfels Police Department responded to a house in the 200 block of East Mill Street around 9:15 p.m. A woman fled the house and said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Officers discovered her boyfriend, 38-year-old Joseph Johnson III, had two active felony warrants for his arrest out of Missouri.

