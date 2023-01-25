ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Fall in love with Valentine’s Day meals

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort, will celebrate Valentine’s Day with specialty meals at Café Aquarius and Stockman’s Steakhouse, available exclusively on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Café Aquarius, located at Aquarius Casino Resort, will offer a specialty three-course meal, available from 11 a.m....
LAUGHLIN, NV
KRMC representative speaks at Rotary

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s January 20 speaker was Cecilia Clouser, Vice President of Kingman Regional Medical Center Foundation. The foundation’s goal is to promote a healthier community by raising and allocating funds for new medical equipment, expanding facilities and providing health care programs and services in the community. It will be holding its annual Black Tie Gala fundraiser March 18 at Aquarius Casino Resort, followed by Race for Hospice Mother’s Day weekend and September’s Golf Tournament.
KINGMAN, AZ
Lucero named to Mount Mercy Dean’s List

Delia Lucero of Kingman made Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
KINGMAN, AZ
KUSD Special Olympics is growing

Stewart currently teaches at Kingman Middle School as a sixth grade Special Education Resource teacher. She is the Special Olympics Coordinator for Kingman Unified School District and she is also the liaison between the district and the Special Olympics Committee of Arizona. Stewart received her BA in History and Sociology...
KINGMAN, AZ
No injuries in RV blaze

KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
KINGMAN, AZ
Elegance Defines DCB M37R Catamaran No. 18

Asked how he felt about the predominantly silver gelcoat-dressed DCB Performance Boats M37R Widebody catamaran he delivered yesterday in Lake Havasu City, Ariz., with colleague Tony Chiaramonte, Jeff Johnston responded instantly. With the famed London Bridge in the background, the latest DCB M37R Widebody catamaran turned heads yesterday on Lake...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Bystander wounded in shootout with police at Arizona RV park

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A bystander was struck by gunfire during a shootout between a suspect and officers at a recreational vehicle park in northwestern Arizona, authorities said. Bullhead City police said officers went to the Silver View RV Resort on Friday to investigate reports of a man...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Sneak peak of future West Kingman Interchange

KINGMAN – The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is using high-end technology as its kicks off a public information campaign in advance of a major construction endeavor that aims to eliminate traffic delays, and improve travel conditions for those navigating the current Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman traffic interchange.
KINGMAN, AZ
Beckwith testifies; case to jury

A Mohave County Superior Court jury returns to the Law and Justice Center in Kingman this morning to begin its deliberations in a trial where there’s no dispute that Carter Beckwith, 19, shot and killed Daemon Petetan, 19, outside a house party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Four pounds of meth, cocaine seized

MOHAVE VALLEY – Several pounds each of methamphetamine and cocaine and an assortment of other illegal drugs were confiscated following a law enforcement traffic stop in Mohave Valley. Police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said Bullhead City police detectives assigned to the Arizona Department of Public Safety State Gang Task Force stopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 95 and King Street at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.
MOHAVE VALLEY, AZ
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping

BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Seven arrested in connection to Fentanyl bust

BULLHEAD CITY — Three men and four women have been arrested after 5,200 fentanyl pills were allegedly found during a traffic stop Saturday in Bullhead City. Two of the arrests came directly as a result of a traffic stop while the other five were arrested after search warrants were served at two local residences, the Bullhead City Police Department said in a news release.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

