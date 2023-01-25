Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
fox34.com
Winter weather set to begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As we move into the weekend it will be warm, but just for one day. Saturday will be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s over the South Plains. However, early Sunday morning a strong cold front will move into the region and keep afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s, except for the southwest communities where some 50s may hold on through the day.
KCBD
Alcove Avenue & US 62 railroad crossing changes possible with Lubbock County road improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Future improvements to a portion of Alcove Avenue in west Lubbock County, part of the Better Safer Roads Bond Program, could impact the railroad crossing at Highway 62, which has concerned some KCBD viewers. The crossing is what TxDOT calls a “passive crossing,” meaning it does...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock hits 4% growth in past 5 years, population expected to hit half a million by 2050
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lone Star state has long been a destination for families wanting to move to a new location, and Lubbock has been no stranger to that. The Hub City saw a 4 percent growth in the past five years. “People are coming here for our universities,...
Fresh on the Market: A Cozy North Lubbock Home with a Large Property
If you've been waiting for a great family home in North Lubbock to hit the market, this house might be for you. It just went up on Zillow on January 26, 2023. Is is on a large piece of property that includes a shop in the back. Keep scrolling to take a look inside and see what the home has to offer.
TxDOT responds after Lubbock businesses say they are losing customers with 19th Street construction delays
Local businesses in Lubbock are feeling the impact of construction delays on 19th Street, with many reporting a decline in customers.
KCBD
19th Street and Milwaukee Avenue lane closure
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beginning Monday, January 30, FC Traffic Control will close one southbound lane on Milwaukee Avenue near 19th Street for LP&L to safely perform construction tasks. The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting. Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock locally-owned discount dollar store, ‘Lucky Dollar,’ has grand opening celebration
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, a new locally-owned dollar store kicked off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting. But the celebration will not end there. On Saturday, the store said it will have a food truck and DJ present at 1:00 p.m. at its location on 4408 50th Street.
KCBD
Super Powers at KCBD with AED training
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Madeleine Hall is one of our newsroom producers, now she has Super Powers, so to speak. Madeleine is armed with the task of saving the life of anyone on the night shift at KCBD if needed. We are not a big group at night, maybe 6...
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities
If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
KCBD
West Lubbock apartment damaged in early morning fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Marshal’s are investigating a fire that damaged an apartment building in West Lubbock overnight. Just after 2 a.m., firefighters were responding to another call in the area when crews noticed smoke coming from the District West Apartments. Firefighters were dispatched to the two story apartment building near 24th Street and the West Loop.
It’s Time For Some Ropin’ & Ridin’ At The Lubbock’s ABC Pro Rodeo
It's that time of the year again. Time to get your tummy and boots ready for a good time at the ABC Pro Rodeo, a weekend that's jam-packed with fun things to do -- from rodeo performances, BBQ, concerts and a lot of fun. The ABC Pro Rodeo will return to Levelland for the third year in a row at the Mallet Event Center.
Lubbock’s New Family Owned Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Place
Being part of a family-owned business is a beautiful experience. Challenging, at times maddening, but incredibly, deeply rewarding. I know, because my family and I have all put sweat equity into our family business. I have profound respect for other Lubbock folks who do the same. The Watering Hole at...
fox34.com
East Hwy 84 crash sends 3 to the hospital
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 this afternoon. According to the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office, two cars collided just before 4:30 p.m. Specialty fire crews were dispatched to the area to help free someone from one of the vehicles. LSO says...
KCBD
United Way reaches 2022 campaign goal
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, the Lubbock area United Way celebrated meeting its 2022 campaign goal of collecting over $5 million in contributions. That money will go to support its partner agencies and the services they provided to households on the South Plains. Margie Olivarez was honored with the Volunteer...
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?
I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
Man in Lubbock suffers gunshot wound Thursday morning, according to LPD
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound near 60th Street and Avenue T. at 7:29 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the man had moderate injuries and police were continuing to investigate. This story is developing. Check EverythingLubbock.com for more updates.
A New Mugshot Page. Randall County is Not Having All of the Fun
What did we do before Randall County Mugshot page? If you don't follow them you are missing out on some quality entertainment. There seems to always be drama when you include a mugshot. You get the people who go to the site getting mad that their loved ones' mugshot is...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: City of Lubbock working to recover missing body cam, dashcam video files from Lubbock Police Department
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Department body camera and dash camera videos are gone. The city’s information technology department said a technical issue with server storage and retention caused them to lose files. “I have a lot of questions,” said Matt Morrow, President of The Lubbock Criminal Defense...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
