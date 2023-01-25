Has your potty-trained child started to have poop accidents again? Learn what to do when your 4 year old poops in pants and doesn’t care. I didn’t get it. My son had been potty trained for two years, but out of the blue, started pooping in his pants. He simply refused to try to pee or poop in the toilet, and instead would hold it in until it practically seeped out. I was beyond tired of washing dirty underwear, ready to lose my mind with yet another accident.

3 DAYS AGO