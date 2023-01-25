ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Axios

Marie Kondo: "I've kind of given up on" keeping home always tidy

Don't feel too bad if your place is a little cluttered: Even Marie Kondo's house is looking less-than-spotless these days. State of play: The famed author of "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" admittedly doesn't have much time anymore for organizing, especially after she had her third child. “My home...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

When Your 4 Year Old Poops in Their Pants (And Doesn’t Care)

Has your potty-trained child started to have poop accidents again? Learn what to do when your 4 year old poops in pants and doesn’t care. I didn’t get it. My son had been potty trained for two years, but out of the blue, started pooping in his pants. He simply refused to try to pee or poop in the toilet, and instead would hold it in until it practically seeped out. I was beyond tired of washing dirty underwear, ready to lose my mind with yet another accident.

