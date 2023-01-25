Read full article on original website
Whittier students learn the thrills, & spills, of snowboarding
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Some Sioux Falls 8th graders are spending part of their winter learning how to snowboard. Their free lessons are courtesy of the non-profit, Promising Futures Fund. These outings at Great Bear Ski Valley provide a chance for kids to learn snowboarding, who otherwise might never give the sport a try.
Harrisburg invests in safety upgrades at railroad crossing
HARRISBURG, SD (KELO) — City leaders in Harrisburg say it was a “no-brainer” approving funding for warning lights at a railroad crossing where two people died in a pickup-versus-train crash last month. The deadly crash killed passengers 45-year-old Jennifer Torgerson and 12-year-old Kaylee Torgerson. The 44-year-old driver,...
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dangerous Harrisburg crossing is getting an upgrade. The road to recovery is long for a Sioux Falls couple. Suspect’s crash...
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
Gift of Hope event details
When you hold on to your emotional and physical trauma. it can feel like it’s building inside you until it bursts–often in acts that you later wish hadn’t happened. Emily Leedom is the Executive Director of The Lourdes Center in Sioux Falls and Sammie Schofield is the Marketing and Communication Specialist for the Catholic Community Foundation for Eastern South Dakota.
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 28th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free. South Dakota...
New signs coming to intersection of fatal train-pickup crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — New railroad warning signs will be coming to a road near Harrisburg. The Harrisburg City Council approved $8,574 to put up warning sign changes to the railroad crossing on 274th Street between (475th) and Southeastern (476th) Avenues. The solar-powered flashing signs will be paid for in part by the city of Harrisburg and could appear as soon as this year.
Pepper Entertainment starts national foundation to give back
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local concert promoter is hitting a high note by giving back. Pepper Entertainment here in Sioux Falls has started a national foundation that will contribute to local communities and organizations it serves nationwide. Pepper Entertainment has booked some of the biggest names in...
SD law enforcement weighs in on Memphis traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Body cam footage of an arrest in Memphis that turned deadly is expected to be released at any time. As many cities prepare for the public’s response, Sioux Falls Police say there are no indications of anything happening here. But the impact Tyre Nichols death is still being felt across the country.
Reliabank Business Beat: TeamMates Mentoring
Were you lucky enough to have a mentor while you were growing up? Or are you a mentor to a student in your community? If you answered, “no” to that last question, we may be about to change that. That’s because a mentor can provide a student with...
2020 murder trial; Fatal fire updates; More snow on the way
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Day five of a jury trial for a man charged with a 2020 murder will continue Friday. 36-year-old Ryan Aadland is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Clay Stubbs in October 2020.
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
Sioux Falls Farm Show brings dealerships to one place
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Tractors, sprayers, seeds and more are on display at the Denny Sanford Premier center Friday. The Sioux falls farm show began its three-day event on Wednesday, drawing in about 20,000 visitors from South Dakota and surrounding states to learn about the latest and greatest in farm equipment.
Vance Thompson Vision and the silent theft of vision
Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss and blindness in the United States — especially for older adults and African Americans. But early treatment can stop the damage and help prevent vision loss. Ashley Thompson recently sat down with Dr. John Berdahl at Vance Thompson Vision to find...
Suspect’s crash turns couple’s lives ‘upside down’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a long road ahead for a couple hurt in a Sioux Falls crash one week ago. Sioux Falls Police say an officer tried to stop a car that was speeding when it ran a red light and hit another car near 10th and Sycamore.
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
Law enforcement involved in 13 shootings in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota law enforcement officers were involved in a shooting more than once a month in 2022, according to data from the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. Various law enforcement agencies were involved in a total of 13 shootings that were investigated by...
More money for Big Sioux buffer strips, DANR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort to get landowners in the Big Sioux River Watershed District to plant buffer strips in the watershed has not been successful, a state official said Thursday. Hunter Roberts, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told the...
