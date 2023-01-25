Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Coloma Kindness Club shares positivity with fellow students
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT 22) — Students at Coloma Intermediate are spreading kindness throughout the school. Members of the Kindness Club at Coloma are making kindness cards to be given to others. The students are encouraged to give these notes to fellow Comets who could use a positive thought or...
22 WSBT
Priest, teacher, coach: Fr. Walter Bly being remembered
A Catholic priest, well-known by South Bend’s St Joseph High School community, has died. Father Walter Bly is being described as a fixture at St Joe for more than 50-years. He started there in 1968 teaching theology and coaching freshman football. Father Bly was inducted into the Indiana Football...
22 WSBT
Local non-profits receive $860,000 in donations from Four Winds Casinos, Pokagon Band
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Four Winds Casinos donated $860,000 dollars to local non-profits today. Eight non-profits received at least $20,000 dollars each. And South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts received $445,000 to put towards the renovation of Howard Park. They say...
22 WSBT
Annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show is back this weekend. It started Friday and goes through Sunday. You can stop by the South Bend Century Center until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open at...
Princeton Linebacker Cole Aubrey Ready To Make Impact With Notre Dame
Whatever Notre Dame needs from him, former Princeton linebacker Cole Aubrey is ready to contribute
22 WSBT
80,000 pounds of food going to those in need, thanks to annual 'Food Drop'
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday was the 21st annual "Food Drop" for Granger Community Church, an event that helps get food to those in need across Michiana. More than 1,400 volunteers gathered Saturday morning to load the trucks. Rafael Ferreira was a volunteer for the Food Drop, along with...
22 WSBT
Double lung transplant recipient shares anti-vaping message with teens
WARSAW, Ind. (WSBT 22) — The first person to ever receive a double lung transplant from a vaping-related illness is now sharing his experience with Michiana. Friday, he made a stop to talk to students at Warsaw Community High School. He is hoping to change the habits of teens that were just like him a few years ago.
22 WSBT
Notre Dame Hockey slides by with PP boost to beat Wisconsin for first Big Ten sweep
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — After beating Wisconsin (10-16-0, 3-13-0 Big Ten), 5-3 on Friday, Notre Dame (13-12-3, 8-8-2) used the power play to skate by the Badgers. All goals were scored on the man advantage. Junior forward Landon Slaggert, sophomore center Hunter Strand and grad defenseman Chase Blackmun scored the Irish goals.
22 WSBT
Update: South Bend Cubs owner says new field plans could bring in more fans
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The home of the South Bend Cubs is hoping to get millions in funding for major improvements. Four Winds Field, already named the Best High-A Ballpark, has plans for multiple new additions. The legislation could also benefit city owned facilities, like the Morris Performing...
22 WSBT
Tax credit allows more than 100 new low income housing units to be built in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Two future low income housing developments in South Bend were awarded tax credits, meaning 114 new units will soon be coming to the city. According to our partners at the South Bend Tribune, "SB Thrive" has plans for a 54 unit project to be built near Bethel University and "Diamond View Apartments" is planning to build a 60 unit complex near Four Winds Field.
22 WSBT
Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame part of Idea Week
Country music fans get your phones and credit cards ready. Walker Hayes tickets went on sale at Notre Dame at 10 a.m. on Friday!. He's performing at the Purcell Pavilion on April 15th as part of Idea Week. Hayes is best known for his song "Fancy Like." You can buy...
22 WSBT
Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide
Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
22 WSBT
Man charged in connection to November shooting
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting from November of 2022. Police responded to a shooting on November 19th at around 1:20 a.m. When police arrived they found a vehicle crashed onto the front yard of a home in the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend.
22 WSBT
Elkhart man pleads guilty to investment fraud
An Elkhart man pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud following an investigation into a years long scheme. Charles Ray Smith claimed he was going to invest more than $300,000 from four victims. Instead, detectives say he kept the money for himself using some of it for a down...
22 WSBT
Residents speak out against mobile home park shutdown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A mobile home park shutdown is causing its 41 families to scramble to pack up and move. The management tells them it is due to mounting maintenance expenses. People living at Hollywood Mobile Home Park have 180 days to move out. Those WSBT spoke...
22 WSBT
Wakarusa Dime Store hosts Winter Bazaar with jumbo jelly beans and more treats
The candy store known for its jumbo jelly beans and over 450 candy options, has a winter market, Saturday, January 28. The Wakarusa Dime Store, 103 E. Waterford Street, will have local vendors and crafters inside the store from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. To find them online, click here...
22 WSBT
Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
22 WSBT
Kosciusko County crash leaves one dead, five others injured
A Warsaw man is dead and five others are injured after a two vehicle accident Thursday night. According to our partners at the Times Union, deputies responded to the incident around 8 p.m. on State Road 25. They found two vehicles involved in the collision - an SUV driven by...
22 WSBT
Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...
