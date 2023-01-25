ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

22 WSBT

Coloma Kindness Club shares positivity with fellow students

COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT 22) — Students at Coloma Intermediate are spreading kindness throughout the school. Members of the Kindness Club at Coloma are making kindness cards to be given to others. The students are encouraged to give these notes to fellow Comets who could use a positive thought or...
COLOMA, MI
22 WSBT

Priest, teacher, coach: Fr. Walter Bly being remembered

A Catholic priest, well-known by South Bend’s St Joseph High School community, has died. Father Walter Bly is being described as a fixture at St Joe for more than 50-years. He started there in 1968 teaching theology and coaching freshman football. Father Bly was inducted into the Indiana Football...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The annual Michiana Boat and Sports Show is back this weekend. It started Friday and goes through Sunday. You can stop by the South Bend Century Center until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The doors open at...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Double lung transplant recipient shares anti-vaping message with teens

WARSAW, Ind. (WSBT 22) — The first person to ever receive a double lung transplant from a vaping-related illness is now sharing his experience with Michiana. Friday, he made a stop to talk to students at Warsaw Community High School. He is hoping to change the habits of teens that were just like him a few years ago.
WARSAW, IN
22 WSBT

Tax credit allows more than 100 new low income housing units to be built in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Two future low income housing developments in South Bend were awarded tax credits, meaning 114 new units will soon be coming to the city. According to our partners at the South Bend Tribune, "SB Thrive" has plans for a 54 unit project to be built near Bethel University and "Diamond View Apartments" is planning to build a 60 unit complex near Four Winds Field.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame part of Idea Week

Country music fans get your phones and credit cards ready. Walker Hayes tickets went on sale at Notre Dame at 10 a.m. on Friday!. He's performing at the Purcell Pavilion on April 15th as part of Idea Week. Hayes is best known for his song "Fancy Like." You can buy...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Man charged in connection to November shooting

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting from November of 2022. Police responded to a shooting on November 19th at around 1:20 a.m. When police arrived they found a vehicle crashed onto the front yard of a home in the 2200 block of Lincoln Way West in South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Elkhart man pleads guilty to investment fraud

An Elkhart man pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud following an investigation into a years long scheme. Charles Ray Smith claimed he was going to invest more than $300,000 from four victims. Instead, detectives say he kept the money for himself using some of it for a down...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Residents speak out against mobile home park shutdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A mobile home park shutdown is causing its 41 families to scramble to pack up and move. The management tells them it is due to mounting maintenance expenses. People living at Hollywood Mobile Home Park have 180 days to move out. Those WSBT spoke...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Update: U.S. 12 reopens following deadly crash

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WSBT) — Emergency crews from several agencies are on the scene of a deadly accident involving a semi and a black Ford SUV. The crash occurred on U.S. 12 between Bakertown Road and Red Bud Trail near Buchanan. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office confirms that an eastbound...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage

Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...

