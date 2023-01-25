Read full article on original website
Birkdale Golf Club temporarily closes to make way for $65M development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A $65 million project that will add apartments, commercial space and a hotel in Huntersville is underway. Work on Birkdale Place has temporarily shuttered Birkdale Golf Club, with utilities and site work ongoing. The development is located within the golf club’s 185-acre footprint. “The community...
Dominion Energy says relief in sight for high gas bills
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Some Cornelius residents told WCNC Charlotte they were fed up with the gas bills through Dominion Energy. The company told WCNC Charlotte there's some relief in sight. The last time you heard from Karen Capone, she was trying to make sense of her gas bill. She...
Taxes could go up the most for lower-value properties after Mecklenburg County revaluation
Most property owners across Mecklenburg County will see a big jump in their tax bills after the revaluation this year. But the heaviest burden could fall on owners of lower-priced homes. On average, county staff told commissioners at their budget retreat Friday that home values doubled over the past four...
Earthquake confirmed in North Carolina
BOONE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake in North Carolina on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake hit at around 4:09 a.m. about 13.4 miles east north east of Boone, North Carolina with a depth of 3 kilometers.
Novant Health increasing minimum wage
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Novant Health team members will soon see the current minimum wage go up. In a news release Thursday, the health care system announced starting wages would increase from $15 per hour to $17 per hour, benefiting more than 4,400 employees across the system. Novant said this combined with team member salary increases for 2023 accounts for an investment of more than $100 million.
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
Gaston County mill getting new life as affordable apartment building
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — John Askew Smith not only founded the town of Bessemer City in 1893, but he also built the Osage Mill just three years later, quickly becoming one of the largest textile mills in town. About a century after the mill went up, the 250,000-square-foot building went largely vacant in 1995.
Utility company raising the water rate in Iredell County
Union County board approves updated academic calendar for 2023-2024 school year. During a special-called meeting Friday morning, the board voted to rescind the previous academic calendar that was approved on Dec. 13, 2022. ‘Express Stops’ to reduce bus ride times for some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students. Updated: 20 minutes ago.
America’s Largest Car Show Coming To Concord
a Warner Bros. Discovery company, today announced the 2023 HOT ROD Power Tour in celebration of HOT ROD’s 75th anniversary. The HOT ROD Power Tour Driven By Continental Tire will be heading to Concord this coming June. As America’s largest traveling car show, more than 6,000 cars and trucks of all years, makes and models will be on display for tens of thousands of automotive enthusiasts. The tour will feature over 1,000 miles of driving, with high-octane events such as drag racing, autocross and live entertainment.
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Charlotte Area
If you’re looking for a great spot to get away from it all and explore the depths of nature, look no further than the Charlotte area. With its numerous lakes and the activities these bodies of water offer, Charlotte is a great spot to cool off during the summer. But have you ever wondered which of these lakes is the deepest? The answer is no other than the beautiful Lake Norman.
Is Charlotte about to face an e-scooter apocalypse?
When electric scooters first hit the streets of Charlotte in 2018, they were touted as a handy way to get around without a car — faster than walking, cheaper and more fun than Uber. Today, though, the future of scooter rentals is in doubt. The three scooter companies operating...
Tiny Pizzeria In North Carolina Makes Yelp List For Best In U.S. and Canada
A tiny pizzeria in uptown Charlotte makes an international list of top restaurants. When it comes to that delicious combination of cheese, bread , meat and other delicious toppings, Geno D’s Pizza is near the top of the list according to Yelp. Geno’s D’s is the little engine that...
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
Rowan County has a positive case of HPAI
RALEIGH — Rowan County has an emu that tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. This is the first confirmed positive in Rowan County. In late spring and early summer,...
Don’t Waste Your Money: DMV Sites
CHARLOTTE – Need to renew your car’s registration? More and more drivers have been doing it online, but then finding out they used a fake DMV website. Consumer reporter John Matarese shows why that may soon change so you don’t waste your money.
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
North Carolina Elementary Teacher Charged For Reportedly Drinking At School
An Iredell County North Carolina elementary teacher assistant was charged after reportedly drinking at school. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said the principal of Shepherd Elementary in Mooresville noticed the teacher assistant smelled of what she thought was alcohol. She notified the resource officer who took it from there and called the authorities.
Unusual Facts About Charlotte You Never Knew
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its vibrant downtown, cultural attractions and as a financial hub. But did you know that Charlotte has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
NC town passes ordinance protecting people based on LGBT affiliation, natural hair
The town joins Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Hillsborough and Morrisville in passing such an ordinance.
