ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, AFC Championship betting lines are moving

By Sam Cohen
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a1cRW_0kRLvuwe00

(KSNT)- With the fifth-consecutive AFC Championship taking place in Kansas City, the favorites aren’t the favorites anymore.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened in Vegas as a three-point favorite heading into championship weekend, according to DraftKings,. Opening odds had the Chiefs as a -145 ML favorite, and the Bengals at +125

Since then, the Bengals backers have been making some noise in the sports betting world. With large amounts of money coming in, the line has slowly crept toward the Bengals being the favorite. The biggest favorites Cincinnati has been was -2.5 Tuesday afternoon. At the time of writing, the Bengals are one-point favorites.

The Chiefs are currently +100 to win the game, meaning you will get $200 if you bet $100 on the Chiefs to win.

The over/under total for the game has almost moved as well. The line opened at 51.5, but is now down to 47.5.

With sports betting newly legalized in Kansas, casinos and sportsbooks are sure to see an influx in customers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Andy Reid confirms Mahomes (ankle) to play in AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – After Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game, the question around Kansas City for the AFC Championship game has been that of Mahomes’ ability to play. Though all signs pointed towards the quarterback making his way to […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Travis Kelce questionable for AFC Championship game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is questionable for Sunday’s AFC Championship game. The Chiefs tweeted that Kelce and wide receivers Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are all questionable for Sunday’s matchup. According to the Chiefs’ website, Kelce was a full participant in Friday’s practice, but is listed under the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC chili joint welcoming Bengals fans with century-old recipe

Saturday brings warmer temperatures, and most of us will push close to or slightly above 50 degrees!. KCTV5 has learned that a Wyandotte County judge overturned a decision that would have allowed a Gardner family to adopt 3-year-old Mena. The child has been placed in the custody of a family in western Kansas, now.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Big 12 finishes 7-3 in Big 12/SEC Challenge

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Annually, the Big 12 conference takes a mid-season break to compete in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. All ten conference schools go head-to-head against an SEC foe. This season, the Big 12 came out on top with 7 wins and 3 losses in the conference versus conference rivalry. West Virginia beats No. 15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics get hyped for a new season

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics, the prestige Topeka football team, is making its way back to the field for a brand-new season. They kick-off the season on Mar. 4 in Salina. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this morning at 10 for both individual games and season passes. Also, click here to visit their website […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas wins dog fight against blue-blood Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY (KSNT) – In the middle of a rare three-game losing streak for Kansas men’s basketball, the Jayhawks got a break from the Big 12 to play Kentucky in a blue blood Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. Neither team led by double-digits in this back-and-forth affair, as the Jayhawks held on and ended their losing […]
LEXINGTON, KY
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics set to return for second season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s premier football team is set to return for a second season later this year. The Topeka Tropics will kick off its second season at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with their first match on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Arlington Longhorns, according to the Topeka Tropics’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU’s McCullar Jr. named to mid-season watch list

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas University is no newcomer in terms of winning team and individual awards and Texas Tech transfer Kevin McCullar Jr. being named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List is no exception. This is the second consecutive year that McCullar has been named to the mid-season DPOY watch list. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn basketball finishes homestand sweeping Northeastern State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Coming off Washburn men’s and women’s basketball’s first double-header sweep of the season Thursday, the Ichabods hosted Northeastern State on Saturday in the finale of a four-game homestand. For the second-straight gameday, Washburn swept an MIAA foe. The Ichabod men finished with a 66-56 win, and the women won 61-49. Men’s Recap: […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Rural wrestler sets state records

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural’s Addi Broxterman holds a piece of Kansas history. Broxterman got her 117th career pin at the Washburn Rural Women’s Wrestling Invitational. That pin made her the all-time leader in Kansas girls’ wrestling history. She also picked up her 125th career win, making her the winningest girls’ wrestler in Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy