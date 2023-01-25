With a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, AFC Championship betting lines are moving

(KSNT)- With the fifth-consecutive AFC Championship taking place in Kansas City, the favorites aren’t the favorites anymore.

The Kansas City Chiefs opened in Vegas as a three-point favorite heading into championship weekend, according to DraftKings,. Opening odds had the Chiefs as a -145 ML favorite, and the Bengals at +125

Since then, the Bengals backers have been making some noise in the sports betting world. With large amounts of money coming in, the line has slowly crept toward the Bengals being the favorite. The biggest favorites Cincinnati has been was -2.5 Tuesday afternoon. At the time of writing, the Bengals are one-point favorites.

The Chiefs are currently +100 to win the game, meaning you will get $200 if you bet $100 on the Chiefs to win.

The over/under total for the game has almost moved as well. The line opened at 51.5, but is now down to 47.5.

With sports betting newly legalized in Kansas, casinos and sportsbooks are sure to see an influx in customers.

