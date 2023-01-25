Agra is a beautiful city in India with many amazing wonders that can be explored in a day. The Shatabdi Express train is the perfect way to get to Agra and explore its wonders. This express train offers comfortable seating and amenities, as well as convenient pick-up and drop-off points. With this express train, one can visit the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri, and other attractions in just one day! Enjoy the breathtaking views of these iconic landmarks while you explore them on the Shatabdi Express train. Experience the amazing wonders of Agra in a day with this convenient mode of transportation with Designer Holidays India.

1 DAY AGO