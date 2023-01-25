ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MI

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
PORTAGE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media. After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home, where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

Larceny of trailer reported in Marshall, investigation underway

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich.- Michigan State Police are investigating the recently reported theft of a white Trail-Cruiser travel trailer stolen from a residence in Mottville Township on Dec. 20 and 21, 2022. The dual-axle camper has a red sticker on the driver's side door with the words, "GENERAL RV REPAIR."
MARSHALL, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Meth, fentanyl, stolen license plates found in DeWitt Township traffic stop

DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were taken into custody Tuesday after methamphetamine, fentanyl and stolen license plates were found during a traffic stop. According to authorities, deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office located a truck that was wanted in connection with a December weapons offense in Olive Township. During the traffic stop, Clinton County K-9 Smokey was reportedly smelled narcotics and the vehicle was searched.
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

