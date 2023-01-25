Read full article on original website
Calhoun County man jailed after domestic, standoff & rubber bullet
A Calhoun County standoff ended when a man was shot with a rubber bullet early Saturday morning. A Calhoun County standoff ended when a man was shot with a rubber bullet early Saturday morning.
Eviction leads to police standoff, arrests in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- After two tense confrontations with police due to an eviction notice, a man and woman were arrested Thursday for resisting and obstructing, police said. At about 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26, deputies were dispatched to a home in the Sherman Oaks trailer park in Rives Township, north of Jackson, to assist a court officer with an eviction, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said.
Vehicle hits man in roadway at scene of Cass County crash
A man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle while standing in the roadway observing an earlier crash early Saturday morning.
Woman charged with four felonies in connection with Thursday afternoon shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting in the 500 block of Pamela Drive just north of...
Can you Help Identify This Person? Suspect Robbed Grand Rapids Area Smoke Shop at Gunpoint
The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying an armed robbery suspect. The robbery occurred December 22nd, 2022, just before 9p.m. at Rise Smoke Shop on Alpine Ave. NW, just north of 4 Mile. According to police, the individual pictured held a pistol in his right hand and...
Drug dealer arrested during traffic stop in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A convicted felon is yet again behind bars after a routine traffic stop. During that stop, Lansing Police Department discovered a gun, cash, and drugs inside the vehicle. According to police, the suspect was a convicted felon and known drug dealer. Legally, felons are not...
Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence
KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
Lansing man arrested for alleged threat to school
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - DeWitt Township police report a suspect is in custody Friday for allegedly making threats to a school on social media. After an alleged threat to the Sheridan Road School, police report arresting the suspect at his Lansing home, where a weapon was discovered. The suspect is being charged with a felony.
Larceny of trailer reported in Marshall, investigation underway
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich.- Michigan State Police are investigating the recently reported theft of a white Trail-Cruiser travel trailer stolen from a residence in Mottville Township on Dec. 20 and 21, 2022. The dual-axle camper has a red sticker on the driver's side door with the words, "GENERAL RV REPAIR."
Woman charged in alleged robbery leading to man’s death in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman is charged with murder after a Kalamazoo Township man was found dead in a burning home. Shawna Fay Kroeger, 32, was arraigned Thursday, Jan. 26, on one count of felony murder, second-degree arson, armed robbery and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court.
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
Clinton County deputies seize meth, fentanyl in drug bust
A man and two women were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop in DeWitt Township.
K9 Bruno, drone bring parole absconder to justice in Van Buren Co.
BANGOR TWP., MI (WKZO-AM/FM) – Thanks to a Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department canine unit and a drone, a 36-year-old Covert man wanted for being a parole absconder was apprehended late on Thursday night. According to Van Buren County Sheriff’s Sergeant Larry Weers, a vehicle driven by Brian...
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
1 found shot on Cedar Street in Lansing
Lansing police officers are responding to a shooting near the corner of Cedar Street and Northrup Street.
Coldwater woman charged after daughter found with gunshot wound
She was charged on Friday, the day after she was arrested in connection to an incident that left her daughter suffering from a gunshot wound.
