Prominent Dealer Thinks Infiniti Needs Its Own Halo Sports Car

As Infiniti continues to reinvigorate itself with fresh products like the latest QX60, an Infiniti dealer says he'd love to see the introduction of new models to boost the automaker's image. Steve Lapin, who serves as the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board chairman, told Automotive News that a sensible entry-level...
Audi activesphere Concept Revealed As A Luxury Coupe That Becomes A Pickup

Audi has revealed the activesphere concept, the last in its series of "Sphere" concept vehicles. The skysphere was a roadster, the grandsphere was a sedan, and the urbansphere was a sort of minivan. With that in mind, it makes sense for the final concept to be a tall luxury vehicle, but this is unlike any crossover we've seen before, with the ability to transform from a four-door coupe to a pickup at the touch of a button. In addition, the concept is ready for an autonomous future and features innovative mixed-reality technology.
This Is Why The Porsche 911 Dakar Is Not Called Safari

According to the director of the 911 Dakar program, Thomas Krickelberg, the off-road-friendly sports car eschewed the Safari name due to a trademark dispute. Speaking with Edmunds.com at an event in Morocco, the executive revealed that the program "started with 911 Safari" as a name but that the rights to the Safari name in reference to an automobile are owned by Tata Group, which also controls Jaguar Land Rover.
Porsche 911 Carrera Convertible And Coupe Reveal More Production Elements

Our spy photographers have donned their mittens and braved the icy cold of northern Europe to bring you the latest sightings of the facelifted Porsche 911 Carrera and 911 Carrera Cabriolet, providing a clearer look at the production bumpers and lighting elements; earlier test cars wore unsightly bumpers with temporary lighting elements.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces

Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Aston Martin Valkyrie Owners Have To Rebuild Their Transmissions Every 31,000 Miles

We all know that hypercars are built differently, both figuratively and literally, but it's still shocking when you see things like the recommended maintenance for a car like the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie. This upcoming F1 car in road car guise unsurprisingly has a pretty rigorous maintenance schedule that, among other things, will require a full transmission rebuild at only 31,000 miles.
Nissan Transforms Kicks e-Power 4WD Into Giant New Balance Sneaker

Nissan looks to have finally grabbed the low-hanging fruit and rolled out a shoe collaboration between the Nissan Kicks car and some kicks (New Balance 327s, to be specific.) This campaign really turns the collaboration on its head though, because instead of New Balance creating some shoes that are inspired by Nissan, we're getting a Nissan that's inspired by the shoes.
Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo PrimaSerie Quietly Launched As 550-HP Limited Edition

Modena's "other" automaker has quietly unveiled a new special edition called the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo PrimaSerie 75th Anniversary Launch Edition. As the name indicates, this is based on the top-tier Maserati GT and is offered as a celebration of 75 years of Maserati grand touring vehicles. The PrimaSerie (first edition in Italian) is offered in two color combinations, and only 75 examples will be made worldwide.
Cadillac Voids Warranty After Escalade-V Owner Refinances Car

A Cadillac Escalade-V owner has apparently voided the warranty on his car after refinancing it at a lower interest rate. According to GM Authority, who spoke directly to the customer involved, the V was purchased in September 2022 via GM Financial. The customer then refinanced the vehicle at a lower interest rate with a different unnamed company. There was no need to change the title, as the car remained in the hands of the same person.
Toyota Considering Prius GRMN Performance Variant

A report from Japan claims that Toyota plans to launch a performance version of the all-new Prius under the GRMN brand. According to Japan's Best Car, which accurately predicted the existence of the GR Corolla a few years ago, the Japanese automaker is referring to the performance-focused Prius as a GRMN model. GRMN models are slotted above GR models, like the 86 and Supra, in the performance realm. A GRMN Supra is also rumored to be in the works.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Interior Almost Completely Revealed In Latest Teaser

As Mazda continues to unbox the CX-90 SUV, we've now been given a near-complete look at its interior before the family hauler is fully revealed next week. The latest episode of the Mazda CX-90 Unboxed also gives us another look at the brand's new Artisan Red paint. Mazda and premium-feeling...
2023 Honda Pilot's Naturally Aspirated V6 Is The First VTEC-less One Since The Original NSX

The 2023 Honda Pilot is finally available, but hardcore car nerds might be disappointed to hear the 3.5-liter V6 engine no longer features the famous VTEC system. Instead of carrying over the well-known single-overhead-cam (SOHC VTEC) system from the J35Y6 V6, the revamped V6 has a dual-overhead-cam design. As first reported by Car and Driver, the variable valves are gone, and as we found out during the launch drive, you no longer get that distinct switchover sound.
Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 Gets Color-Changing Black Opal Metallic Paint For 2023

Infiniti has shown off a new limited-edition paint color for the range-topping Q50 Red Sport 400 sedan, with Black Opal Metallic iridescent paint added to the palette for 2023. The color-changing effect of iridescence is a natural phenomenon occurring in everything from peacocks to butterflies and natural stonework, where changing light creates the effect of different colors. Such is the principle behind Black Opal Metallic, which is inspired by the opal mineraloid found in Australia and shimmers in various blue, green, and purple hues. Infiniti even draws parallels between this new color and the iconic Midnight Purple paintwork made famous on the Skyline GT-R and brought back for the GT-R T-Spec, which just received a facelift for 2024. And before you chime in with Infiniti having no right to use the Skyline's historical clout, the Q50 is sold in Japan as the Nissan Skyline.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class First Look Review: Subtly Tweaked And Electrified

Mercedes-Benz discontinued the A-Class sedan in the USA recently, leaving the CLA-Class as the German automaker's entry-level sedan offering in the States. The A and CLA were always an odd couple and in a marketplace overrun by crossovers, it made little sense that Mercedes was fielding not one, but two subcompact sedans, especially since the A-Class with its smaller trunk was actually less practical than the swoopy CLA. So now, balance has been restored to the universe and while the new 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan and rivals such as the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe are fighting for a slice of an ever-shrinking pie, the 2024 CLA's mid-life update should keep it in contention. In a move that will delight US AMG fans, the new lineup sees the introduction of the blistering 416-horsepower CLA 45 S, finally giving local buyers the same flagship that's been available in Europe for years. We review the AMG models separately, but customers interested in the standard CLA will appreciate the new mild-hybrid system, an upgraded infotainment interface, and some mild styling alterations.
