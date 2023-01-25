ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals claim former Chiefs CB Chris Lammons on waivers

By Mike Coutee, PJ Green
KSN News
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — As the Cincinnati Bengals prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, they made an interesting roster move.

The Bengals claimed former Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons on waivers after he was waived by the Chiefs on Monday.

With Lammons being claimed by the Bengals, they will not be forced to release a player to make room on the 53-man roster during the playoffs with the rules from the waivers system in the postseason.

Mahomes to practice as usual on sprained ankle

However, Lammons will not officially be a member of the Bengals until after the Super Bowl.

Waivers run throughout the league year from the first business day after the Super Bowl through the end of the regular season.

Lammons was an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons and made a stop with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Chiefs in 2019.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 42 career games and was a core special teams player for the Chiefs.

KSN News

