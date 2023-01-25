Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi attempting to turn around injury-riddled, frustrating season
Montreal — It sort of typifies Tyler Bertuzzi's season, somewhat, that it sure looked for a couple of days as if Bertuzzi was going to return to the Red Wings' lineup Thursday, but after the morning skate, there suddenly was some question. The lower-body injury Bertuzzi has maybe wasn't...
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
NHL Star Dies
Hockey is quite the physical game, with most teams having a player or two who are aggressive and willing to stand up for their teammates. These players often become instantly popular with fans and gain quite a following.
NHL
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
markerzone.com
CANUCKS MANAGEMENT CONTINUES TO SLIGHT CAPTAIN BO HORVAT, MAKING A TRADE INEVITABLE
The Vancouver Canucks' management has continually drawn due criticism for the bevy of puzzling moves they have made in the past year or so. Perhaps most confusing was the decision to sign a 29-year old J.T. Miller to a $56 million when they needed that money to sign players like captain Bo Horvat and now Ethan Bear and Travis Dermott.
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Buffalo Sabres – 01/28/2023
The Minnesota Wild will take on the Buffalo Sabres tonight as the main event for Hockey Day in Minnesota. The Wild ended their three-game losing skid by punching their way to an overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 26. That win, combined with a series of fortunate outcomes in other games, was enough to bring the Wild back into third place in the Central Division; however, the Colorado Avalanche are only one point behind them and the Nashville Predators are now only two points back. It is looking like Central could end up being a dogfight to the very end.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart's OT winner sends Panthers into break full of confidence
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are very much alive. After Aleksander Barkov scored the game-tying goal with only three seconds left in the third period, Sam Reinhart buried the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Blackhawks 3
EDMONTON, AB - Call it a vacation well earned. In their final game before the NHL All-Star break, the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 at Rogers Place on Saturday night. The win gave the Oilers points their last eight contests heading into the break with a 7-0-1 record since Jan. 11.
msn.com
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage
Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
NHL
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
Wish Upon an Ice Rink
Right down to notching a 6-1 win over a division rival, the Kraken and Make-a-Wish Alaska & Washington skated a nine-year-old Jackson Boboth's hockey dream into reality. When Everett Boboth looked across the family dinner table one November night in 2020, his eyes focused on the complexions of sons Owen and Jackson. The boys are identical twins but at this meal, Owen's face was "pink and healthy while Jackson looked like a ghost next to him."
NHL
Subban congratulates Stamkos on 500th goal with youth hockey photo
ESPN analyst, Lightning captain were childhood teammates. P.K. Subban went deep into the archives to congratulate an old friend. The current ESPN hockey analyst who played 13 NHL seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators and New Jersey Devils, posted a real throwback to congratulate his youth hockey teammate, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, on his 500th goal.
NHL
NHL bye weeks for 2022-23 season begin Saturday
Each of the 32 NHL teams will have a mandated five-day break this season, which includes the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend (Feb. 4-5). For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - BUF @ WPG
Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.
NHL
Owen Beck recalled on emergency basis
KANATA - The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck on an emergency basis on Friday. The 18-year-old has put up 44 points (19 G, 25 A) in 37 games in the OHL this year. Forty-one of those points were registered with the Mississauga Steelheads before the 5-foot-11 forward was traded to the Peterborough Petes - his hometown team - on January 7.
