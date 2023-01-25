Grizzlies podcast: 'Baneville' with Desmond Bane's high school coach

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill is joined by Seton Catholic High School coach Josh Jurgens.

Jurgens coaches Grizzlies star Desmond Bane for all four high school seasons and maintains a close relationship with the Memphis guard.

They take a trip down memory lane and discuss what Bane was like as a high school player and in his early years, including the time he scored 63 points in a game on 31 shots.

Jurgens also breaks down why he enjoys watching the Grizzlies play so much, and how the people of Richmond, Indiana, have embraced Memphis as its NBA team.

Bane is averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his third season with the Grizzlies. He is currently second on the team in scoring.