ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies podcast: 'Baneville' with Desmond Bane's high school coach

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0Kh2_0kRLv9z600

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill is joined by Seton Catholic High School coach Josh Jurgens.

Jurgens coaches Grizzlies star Desmond Bane for all four high school seasons and maintains a close relationship with the Memphis guard.

They take a trip down memory lane and discuss what Bane was like as a high school player and in his early years, including the time he scored 63 points in a game on 31 shots.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Stitcher and Google Podcasts .

Jurgens also breaks down why he enjoys watching the Grizzlies play so much, and how the people of Richmond, Indiana, have embraced Memphis as its NBA team.

Bane is averaging 21.7 points and 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his third season with the Grizzlies. He is currently second on the team in scoring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

BUD'S BLOG, FRIDAY, JANUARY 27th, 2023

As five Memphis, Tennessee police officers are charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, and the video is set to be released sometime Friday, we'll get you fully up to date on this horrible story. Then, I want us to debate how the reaction that follows...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Five officers arrested in Memphis man's death

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. Five officers arrested in Memphis man’s death. Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wsop.com

MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA

Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’

With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth

A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

UPDATE: Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith were released on bond Thursday, according to online records. Read more. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. The officers, who were fired after Nichols’ death, were booked into the Shelby County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
soultracks.com

First Look Video: The Bar-Kays' Larry D gets bluesy on "Mr. Harmonica Man"

(January 26, 2023) The music that Larry ‘Larry D’ Dodson sang is a major part of the soundtrack of any soul music lover. Dodson had us shaking our rumps to the funk as the lead singer of the legendary Bar-Kays. The Bar-Kays called Memphis their home, so Dodson knows a lot about the blues and Southern Soul Music.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Body Cam Footage

After many questions about body cam footage related to the officer-involved death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, the Shelby County District Attorney says the release will be carefully timed to avoid the chance that suspects or witnesses tailor their statements to what they saw in the footage. The decision has left some concerned about the integrity of the video that will be made public. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
mlgw.com

MLGW launches job portal

Memphis Light, Gas and Water launched an updated job portal this week. MLGW Careers is easier to navigate with a new, clean look. Visit mlgw.com and click on “MLGW Job Opportunities” to search and apply for careers with the largest three-service public power utility in the country. MLGW...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

19 cars broken into, guns stolen outside newly-opened Memphis Sports & Events Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves broke into 19 cars outside the Memphis Sports and Events Center and stole three guns during the Memphis Challenge volleyball tournament. The break-ins happened Saturday, Jan. 21, while the victims were inside the $56 million facility, which opened Dec. 10.The facility is a major pillar in the city's Liberty Park project, featuring 16 basketball courts and 32 volleyball courts.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

Not only peaceful, but thoughtful protest

Editor’s note: Covering protests requires different approaches and sometimes different rules. MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is committed to bearing witness and documenting history, but will follow as closely as possible the Authority Collective’s call in “Do No Harm: Photographing Police Brutality Protests.” In order to protect people from police retribution or surveillance, we avoid showing the faces of people participating in demonstrations.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy