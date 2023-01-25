ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

ESPN's Jay Williams dismisses Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors as rivalry

The Memphis Grizzlies' latest collapse against the Golden State Warriors brought out more criticism Thursday. ESPN analyst Jay Williams didn't hold back dismissing the Grizzlies and Warriors as an actual rivalry. Despite the NBA promoting this week as "Rivals Week," Williams didn't think the NBA had any rivalries because teams have to win when the games matter the most. He noted the Grizzlies haven't defeated the Warriors this season or in last year's playoffs when the Warriors...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

'He was tired of hearing it': Penny Hardaway gets first tech as Memphis basketball coach

Penny Hardaway strolled into the postgame news conference after Thursday's 99-84 win over SMU having just officially notched career victory No. 100. The fifth-year Memphis basketball coach proudly wore a baseball cap, given to him by his players, with "100" embroidered on it. But before Hardaway ever even sat down behind the microphone, he made a proud declaration to the assembled media related to something else entirely. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping

An online conspiracy theory about the Memphis Grizzlies is drawing so much attention that the NBA is now having to respond to it. User “AdMassive6666” wrote a Reddit post on Saturday that went massively viral. The post alleged that the Memphis Grizzlies’ home scorekeeper was supposedly inflating the defensive stats of Grizzlies big man Jaren... The post NBA responds to Reddit conspiracy theory about Grizzlies’ scorekeeping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
