Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
Benzinga
Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus
28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Benzinga
HighPeak Energy: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HighPeak Energy HPK. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, HighPeak Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Sunuso Energy is named Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners in the State of Arizona
Sunuso Energy offers eco-friendly, cost-effective solar energy solutions in Arizona with zero money down, 25-year warranties, and mobile monitoring. Sunuso Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has been named the "Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners" across the state of Arizona. The company is also the fastest-growing provider of eco-friendly and energy-efficient home renovation services in Arizona, offering the lowest-cost products and programs on the market today.
Elon Musk Says Tesla's Closest EV Competitor Won't Emerge From US — But This Country
Tesla Inc. TSLA is the frontrunner in the electric vehicle race, although its global market share has eroded amid competition from upstarts and legacy automakers transitioning to EVs. What Happened: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Musk said he wasn't really able to look into the future and predict right now which...
Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration
Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Elon Musk Still Open To Eating Happy Meal On TV — If McDonald's Accepts Dogecoin
Elon Musk has confirmed that if McDonald's Corp MCD accepts Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a payment option, he is still open to the offer of eating a Happy Meal live on TV. What Happened: When McDonald's asked "what did I miss?" The Tesla CEO immediately jumped into the conversation with a cheeky reply and said, “oh, hi lol.”
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Tesla's 44% January Rally, Lucid Sizzles On Going-Private Rumors, Lightyear Ditches Premium Vehicle And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week
Tesla, Inc. TSLA led a rally in electric vehicle stocks in the week ended Jan. 27 as its earnings beat and better-than-feared forward commentary encouraged traders to revisit beaten-down stocks belonging to the industry. Here are the key events that happened in the EV space during the week:. Tesla’s Q4,...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
EXCLUSIVE: Defining 'Natural' Psychedelics, State Regulations & Ayahuasca's Benefits
(Part three of a three-part series) One of the concerns around what is commonly known as natural psychedelics has to do with which substances actually stick to that definition. If natural substances are manipulated to a clinical-grade or standardized form, are they still considered entheogens?. To this question, Filament Health...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 12 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
Tesla Stock Steamrolls Past $150-Mark In Thursday's Premarket Amid Earnings Prop
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares were soaring in premarket trading on Thursday. What Happened: The upside comes after the electric vehicle maker reported earnings per share and revenue ahead of consensus estimates. While formally guiding deliveries to 1.8 million units for 2023, CEO Elon Musk said the company’s internal target was around two million units. This would mean the long-term deliveries target for 50% growth will likely be hit.
Unlikely Pairing: A Long-Term Investor's Take on the Top 3 Cryptocurrencies
Both Bitcoin and Ethereum look like good long-term investment plays.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
112K+
Followers
194K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0