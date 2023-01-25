ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Benzinga

Hexagon Agility launches next generation Mobile Pipeline® modules with deliveries to Certarus

28 January 2023: As previously disclosed, Hexagon Agility®, a business of Hexagon Composites, signed a multi-year agreement in March 2021 with Certarus, a leading full-service provider of bulk gas transport, to supply newly designed TITAN 450 Mobile Pipeline® modules. Hexagon Agility's TITAN 450 modules represent the next generation of gas distribution modules and will be used to transport compressed and renewable natural gas (CNG/RNG) throughout North America.
Benzinga

HighPeak Energy: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from HighPeak Energy HPK. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, HighPeak Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Sunuso Energy is named Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners in the State of Arizona

Sunuso Energy offers eco-friendly, cost-effective solar energy solutions in Arizona with zero money down, 25-year warranties, and mobile monitoring. Sunuso Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has been named the "Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners" across the state of Arizona. The company is also the fastest-growing provider of eco-friendly and energy-efficient home renovation services in Arizona, offering the lowest-cost products and programs on the market today.
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Allowing Dispensaries To Create Any Deal, No Matter How Complex: Alpine IQ And Flowhub Launch 2-Way Cannabis Loyalty Integration

Alpine IQ, a data and marketing solutions provider for retailers and brands, announced an improved loyalty integration with Flowhub, a cannabis retail management and payments platform. Alpine IQ and Flowhub have partnered to create an advanced, 2-way loyalty integration in Maui, Flowhub’s latest cannabis point of sale system. This integration provides cannabis retailers a synchronized loyalty program with the ability to opt-in loyalty members, connect rewards to any deal, and redeem them directly at the point of sale with one click — ultimately empowering operational efficiency, marketing ROI, and revenue.
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Benzinga

Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Benzinga

Why EV Stocks Lucid Group, Rivian Automotive, Tesla Are Rallying Friday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares were ripping Friday and halted on a circuit breaker to the upside in early afternoon trading following rumors circulated by traders the Saudi Public Investment Fund is planning to buy out the remainder of the electric vehicle company. Benzinga has contacted the Public Investment Fund...
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Steamrolls Past $150-Mark In Thursday's Premarket Amid Earnings Prop

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares were soaring in premarket trading on Thursday. What Happened: The upside comes after the electric vehicle maker reported earnings per share and revenue ahead of consensus estimates. While formally guiding deliveries to 1.8 million units for 2023, CEO Elon Musk said the company’s internal target was around two million units. This would mean the long-term deliveries target for 50% growth will likely be hit.
Benzinga

Benzinga

