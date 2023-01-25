Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift features trans model Laith Ashley as love interest in ‘Lavender Haze’ video
Taylor Swift just dropped the video for ‘Lavender Haze’, the first track off the truly excellent Midnights. As you’d expect from the title, there’s a lot of lavender and a lot of haze, with the dreamy video showing Taylor deeply in love with a new boyfriend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Ashton Kutcher had ‘the strangest feeling’ seeing Mila Kunis as Jackie while filming ‘That ’90s Show’
The Netflix nostalgia grab spin-off of a nostalgia grab, That ’90s Show, is kind of a hit. One of the more viable reasons to watch is the return of characters from the original show. Ashton Kutcher recently commented on what it was like to see real-life spouse Mila Kunis as Jackie again.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest exercise in star-studded mediocrity snatches the #1 spot in 50 countries
One of the most frustrating things about the majority of Netflix’s high-profile original output is that the vast majority follows the exact same formula, with You People the latest – but by no means the last – to blaze a familiar trail. The streaming service forks over...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jenna Ortega stuns ‘Wednesday’ fans with white negligee selfie
After the overwhelming success of Netflix’s Wednesday, fans are now completely devoted and interested in all things involving star Jenna Ortega – which now includes a recently posted selfie that has garnered tons of attention and has the entire internet buzzing. And if MCU superstar Brie Larson’s band of selfies were popular, then Ortega’s latest eye-popping addition is bound to shatter the internet completely.
wegotthiscovered.com
How old is Lily in ‘It Ends with Us?’
It Ends With Us was the best-selling novel of 2022, and continues to chart on the New York Times Bestseller list for its 84th week. As with most fiction books that get such raucous reception, it’s being adapted into a movie, which will star Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, with the latter also set to direct.
wegotthiscovered.com
A wildly gory horror comedy that fans thought was real takes a joyride through reappraisal
When it comes to the brilliant acting prowess and recognizable head of bouncy hair, it’s safe to assume that Joe Keery can simply do no wrong in the eyes of devoted Stranger Things stans. But while that specific fandom has endlessly praised Keery for his knockout performance as fan-favorite Steve Harrington since the show’s initial launch, horror fanatics have yet to forget that time when Keery ventured out into the cinematic spooky realm by starring in 2020’s Spree.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa share a bromantic moment in latest ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
Having returned to the well of teasing the fourth Riddick movie that hasn’t gained any serious forward momentum in a decade, Vin Diesel’s latest social media hype post has at least been dealing with a sequel we know is coming soon. Fast X is scheduled to hit theaters in May, and while we haven’t seen a single image or shred of footage, that’s all going to change in the near future.
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ fans, we need to talk about the creepy fetishization of Jenna Ortega
This article addresses issues related to sexualization that may be uncomfortable; please take care while reading. Jenna Ortega is a talented, confident powerhouse of an actress; at just 20 years old, she’s embarking upon an incredible career with the potential to grace our screens for decades to come. Channeling everything from Disney’s magic to the Scream franchise’s horror, Ortega is multifaceted and ready to take on whatever comes her way. Within reason.
wegotthiscovered.com
A mind-numbing action comedy that made the right move in skipping theaters takes over the Top 10 on streaming
Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s The Lost City, as well as George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Ticket to Paradise, proved that audiences will turn up in their numbers for some crowd-pleasing romantic frolics if the movie is good enough. Given that it endured a fairy tortured development and then got pulled from theaters, Shotgun Wedding doesn’t fit the bill.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson delivers dangerous levels of cringe to a backseat road trip singalong
In days of yore, not everything needed to be posted on the internet for everyone to see, and the sacred road trip singalong was definitely one of them. We’ve all been crammed into a car that’s way too small with our friends, had the radio turned up way too loud, and belted out a questionable number or two, but Brie Larson‘s buddies have been exposed to the world.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: A nightmarish genre icon offers bloodied Valentine’s Day gifts as the internet loses it over Mia Goth’s newest project
Happy Friday, fear fans! As per usual when it nears the beginning of February, hopeless romantics and love junkies have decided to place all of their focus on Valentine’s Day — which, if you ask us, is severely overrated and almost pointless. Psst: Halloween is much better! And while these romance lovers will be heading to the store for chocolates and flowers, others will be spending the holiday inside and enjoying a lineup of spooktacular movies. In fact, some of those factors are heavily explored in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. Amongst the latest news, a beloved horror icon has presented the perfect Valentine’s Day gift while the internet continues to gush over Mia Goth.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fox shares huge news for fans of ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’, and ‘Bob’s Burgers’
Attention, fellow fans of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers: All three series have officially been renewed by Fox for (at least) two more seasons. Maybe this isn’t too shocking, given that these are three of the biggest animated shows on television, but given the spate of series cancellations lately, nothing seems safe in this world.
Comments / 1