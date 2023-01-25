Happy Friday, fear fans! As per usual when it nears the beginning of February, hopeless romantics and love junkies have decided to place all of their focus on Valentine’s Day — which, if you ask us, is severely overrated and almost pointless. Psst: Halloween is much better! And while these romance lovers will be heading to the store for chocolates and flowers, others will be spending the holiday inside and enjoying a lineup of spooktacular movies. In fact, some of those factors are heavily explored in today’s daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. Amongst the latest news, a beloved horror icon has presented the perfect Valentine’s Day gift while the internet continues to gush over Mia Goth.

