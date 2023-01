With the number of official searchers dropping, the family of missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan is asking for the public’s help. Last weekend, nearly 300 people from 10 counties in California searched the Salinas River area for the missing boy. After pausing the search, approximately 20 members of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office began searching the Salinas River area north of the River Road bridge today.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO