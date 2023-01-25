He may not be getting a great reception in Vancouver given everything that happened with Bruce Boudreau, but new Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is missed by his former broadcast partners. Wednesday night, the NHL on TNT reunited retired NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with former player turned broadcaster Paul Bissonnette for a musical tribute to Tocchet, who also spent time as an analyst on the NHL on TNT. Lundqvist rarely misses a chance to break out his guitar, and he's pretty good backing up Bissonnette's vocals on Green Day's smash hit Time of your Life. Bissonnette's singing is, well, it's singing. He starts the song by saying "this one goes out to my steamroom buddy Rick Tocchet. I'm going to miss that sweating, disgusting body my friend." Love them or hate them, the team at the NHL on TNT knows how to have fun. Enjoy!

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO