Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Watch blocked shot turn into unbelievable bucket in Michigan prep hoops game

Sometimes in the game of basketball, there are nights your team can’t buy a bucket, while everything the opponent puts up finds the bottom of the net. Monday was one of those nights for the Three Oaks River Valley boys hoops team, which was on the wrong end of an unbelievable play and a 65-47 loss to fellow Southwest Michigan school Niles Brandywine.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Wings notes: Seider has put to rest any sophomore-jinx questions

Elmont, N.Y. — A reporter in Montreal likely looked at raw numbers and asked Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde an innocent-enough question. Sure, maybe some of defenseman Moritz Seider's statistics are down from last season's NHL Calder Trophy-winning season as rookie of the year, and early this season, maybe the impact on the ice wasn't as noticeable.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline

Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Couture's career-high five points fuels Sharks' win vs. Pens

The Sharks are heading into the 2022-23 NHL All-Star break on a high note after their 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at Consol Energy Center. San Jose needed a win over the Penguins, not only for the two points but for the team's morale after blowing a lead in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. As the Sharks' captain, Logan Couture led by example, resulting in a five-point performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

LUNDQVIST AND BISSONNETTE WITH A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FORMER BROADCAST PARTNER RICK TOCCHET (VIDEO)

He may not be getting a great reception in Vancouver given everything that happened with Bruce Boudreau, but new Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is missed by his former broadcast partners. Wednesday night, the NHL on TNT reunited retired NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with former player turned broadcaster Paul Bissonnette for a musical tribute to Tocchet, who also spent time as an analyst on the NHL on TNT. Lundqvist rarely misses a chance to break out his guitar, and he's pretty good backing up Bissonnette's vocals on Green Day's smash hit Time of your Life. Bissonnette's singing is, well, it's singing. He starts the song by saying "this one goes out to my steamroom buddy Rick Tocchet. I'm going to miss that sweating, disgusting body my friend." Love them or hate them, the team at the NHL on TNT knows how to have fun. Enjoy!
VANCOUVER, WA
FOX Sports

Sorokin makes 23 saves as Islanders beat Red Wings 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Anders Lee also scored and Kyle Palmieri had two assists, helping New York stop...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Use Caesars Sportsbook Michigan promo code MLIVEFULL for a $1,250 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Sports bettors in Michigan can join Caesars Sportsbook, one of the most trusted names in the sports betting industry, and the Caesars Sportsbook...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets

It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Decider.com

‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Follows 3-Game Win Streak by Trashing the Show in Epic Facebook Rant, Fans Demand A “Lifetime Ban”

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. One Jeopardy contestant is facing the wrath of devoted game show fans after he boldly criticized the long-running competition series. Yogesh Raut, who first appeared on viewers’ screens Jan. 11, earned $96,403 in prize money only to post a lengthy takedown of Jeopardy on social media one day later, where he went after the popularity of the show he’d signed up for and proclaimed it’s “bad for the future of quizzing.”
WASHINGTON STATE

