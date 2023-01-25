Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Wings notes: Bertuzzi attempting to turn around injury-riddled, frustrating season
Montreal — It sort of typifies Tyler Bertuzzi's season, somewhat, that it sure looked for a couple of days as if Bertuzzi was going to return to the Red Wings' lineup Thursday, but after the morning skate, there suddenly was some question. The lower-body injury Bertuzzi has maybe wasn't...
Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
Player to Watch: Dominik Kubalik – Red Wings as they aim for victory before All-Star break
The Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back on the road against the New York Islanders tonight, with puck drop set for 7:00 PM. This is the Wings' second matchup against the Islanders this year. The Red Wings won the first matchup on opening night 3-0 in Detroit.
Yardbarker
Ryan Johansen "Hit the Nail on the Head" in Predators Team Meeting Saturday
While the team is being discreet about what exactly was said in Saturday morning's players and coaches meeting, credit is being given to one member of the core group who spoke up - Ryan Johansen. After the Predators 6-4 win last night over the New Jersey Devils, head coach John...
MLive.com
Watch blocked shot turn into unbelievable bucket in Michigan prep hoops game
Sometimes in the game of basketball, there are nights your team can’t buy a bucket, while everything the opponent puts up finds the bottom of the net. Monday was one of those nights for the Three Oaks River Valley boys hoops team, which was on the wrong end of an unbelievable play and a 65-47 loss to fellow Southwest Michigan school Niles Brandywine.
Unusual Facts About Detroit You Never Knew
Detroit, Michigan, is a city known for its contributions to the automobile industry and its rich musical heritage. But did you know that Detroit has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Red Wings head to Montreal looking to extend win streak before All-Star Break | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More
The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their winning ways before the All-Star break as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Game: Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8) v.s. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3) When: Thursday, January 26th. Time: 7:0 PM ET. Where: Bell Centre. Where to Watch: Bally Sports...
Detroit News
Wings notes: Seider has put to rest any sophomore-jinx questions
Elmont, N.Y. — A reporter in Montreal likely looked at raw numbers and asked Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde an innocent-enough question. Sure, maybe some of defenseman Moritz Seider's statistics are down from last season's NHL Calder Trophy-winning season as rookie of the year, and early this season, maybe the impact on the ice wasn't as noticeable.
MLive.com
How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on January 27 - Force vs. Whale | Stream, Start Time, Preview
One game on Friday night will be the final contest prior to the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Break, as the Montreal Force gets set to take on the Connecticut Whale. Force de Montreal (6-6-1) vs. Connecticut Whale (7-6-1) Time: 7 p.m. ET. Where: International Skating Center of CT (Simsbury, Conn.)
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Jan. 26 Kalamazoo-area boys prep hoops power rankings
KALAMAZOO, MI – Michigan’s boys basketball playoffs are just over a month away, making late January a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Kalamazoo-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their stride...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
NBC Sports
Couture's career-high five points fuels Sharks' win vs. Pens
The Sharks are heading into the 2022-23 NHL All-Star break on a high note after their 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday at Consol Energy Center. San Jose needed a win over the Penguins, not only for the two points but for the team's morale after blowing a lead in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. As the Sharks' captain, Logan Couture led by example, resulting in a five-point performance.
markerzone.com
LUNDQVIST AND BISSONNETTE WITH A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO FORMER BROADCAST PARTNER RICK TOCCHET (VIDEO)
He may not be getting a great reception in Vancouver given everything that happened with Bruce Boudreau, but new Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet is missed by his former broadcast partners. Wednesday night, the NHL on TNT reunited retired NHL goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with former player turned broadcaster Paul Bissonnette for a musical tribute to Tocchet, who also spent time as an analyst on the NHL on TNT. Lundqvist rarely misses a chance to break out his guitar, and he's pretty good backing up Bissonnette's vocals on Green Day's smash hit Time of your Life. Bissonnette's singing is, well, it's singing. He starts the song by saying "this one goes out to my steamroom buddy Rick Tocchet. I'm going to miss that sweating, disgusting body my friend." Love them or hate them, the team at the NHL on TNT knows how to have fun. Enjoy!
FOX Sports
Sorokin makes 23 saves as Islanders beat Red Wings 2-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Anders Lee also scored and Kyle Palmieri had two assists, helping New York stop...
MLive.com
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg
WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets. Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.
NHL
SvoNotes: Canada trip a homecoming for some Blue Jackets
It's the opening line of the Canadian national anthem, and for a handful of Blue Jackets, it also rings true. There are four members of the current CBJ roster who were born in Canada -- Boone Jenner, Kent Johnson, Erik Gudbranson and Liam Foudy -- plus head coach Brad Larsen and assistants Steve McCarthy and Pascal Vincent. Cole Sillinger and Mathieu Olivier were born in the United States to hockey-playing fathers, but they also spent the majority of their childhoods growing up north of the border.
FOX Sports
Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Follows 3-Game Win Streak by Trashing the Show in Epic Facebook Rant, Fans Demand A “Lifetime Ban”
No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. One Jeopardy contestant is facing the wrath of devoted game show fans after he boldly criticized the long-running competition series. Yogesh Raut, who first appeared on viewers’ screens Jan. 11, earned $96,403 in prize money only to post a lengthy takedown of Jeopardy on social media one day later, where he went after the popularity of the show he’d signed up for and proclaimed it’s “bad for the future of quizzing.”
