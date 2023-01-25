Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
MLive.com
Well-traveled Renaissance runs past East Grand Rapids in girls hoops top-10 showdown
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The Detroit Renaissance girls basketball team wasn’t about to let a few inches of snow or sub-freezing temperatures keep them from playing Saturday’s showdown at East Grand Rapids. And from the opening tip, the top-ranked and undefeated Phoenix looked comfortable playing 150...
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Jan. 26 Grand Rapids boys prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan’s boys basketball playoffs are just over a month away, making late January a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find...
MLive.com
Defense sparks Grand Blanc’s late comeback in boys hoops win over Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS - R.J. Taylor doesn’t have to score to have an impact on his team. The Grand Blanc senior struggled offensively, but his steal with 1:02 left in the game led to the game-winning bucket as the Bobcats rallied to beat Rockford 53-50 on Saturday night in the 2K23 Showcase at Aquinas College.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Notre Dame Looking To Get Back Into Successful Ohio Recruiting
The Notre Dame staff must close on several talented Ohio recruits in the 2024 recruiting class
WWMT
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
Notre Dame Offer ‘a Big Deal’ for WR David Washington
Back in December, David Washington named a top schools list of 11. He was coming off an impressive season at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, snagging 52 balls for 826 yards and seven touchdowns. By then, he was already listed as a four-star recruit via 247Sports. Those top...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”
I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
WOOD
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party Store
Surveillance video: Break-in at Tiny Giant Party …. Video shows people stealing from Tiny Giant Party Store around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 27, 2023. The Downtown Market is looking to give people a chance to get out of the cold and really warm up this weekend with one of the hottest events of the year. (Jan. 27, 2023)
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Daddy Pete’s coming back in full swing
Thanks to an outpouring of community support, a Grand Rapids restaurant is reopening. Daddy Pete’s BBQ announced it will reopen its to-go location on Thursday, Feb. 2, approximately two weeks after the owners posted on social media they were closing it down. “Once my wife (co-founder Tarra Davis) posted...
Director of diversity, equity, inclusion finds allies at Kalamazoo City Hall
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nearly 30-year city employee, Kalamazoo’s new person in charge of the city’s diversity office began with a “blitz” of meetings. Tanya Hewitt-Smith, who was raised on the Northside of Kalamazoo, met with senior leadership, directors and their deputies to see what their needs were.
WZZM 13
Snowy Wednesday inbound: Accumulation expected, minor travel impacts
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Welcome back, Old Man Winter! Wednesday will kickstart a more typical winter pattern for late January, instead of the abnormally warm temperatures and lackluster snow as of late. In a nutshell, a broader storm system will bring winter impacts on Wednesday across the Ohio River...
Hundreds turnout for Downtown Kalamazoo Chili Cook-Off
KALAMAZOO, MI-- Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to sample chili at the annual Downtown Kalamazoo Chili cook-off. Twenty-seven businesses and restaurants offered attendees the chance to sample different chili, including meat, vegan and vegetarian on Saturday, Jan. 28. Sample stations moved back inside this year, after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event outside the last two years.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
