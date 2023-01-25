ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 39

Really?
3d ago

I don't know how anyone can listen to a single word this piece of crap says without telling him to shut up.

Reply(1)
21
Les Merz
3d ago

I cannot believe that this lying SOB is a member of Congress. This is what Congress has come to.

Reply(4)
31
Tom Glassel
3d ago

t rump has told thousands of liesand still lies ever day yet millionsof MAGA sheep hang onto his everylying word...Santos equals GOP☮️

Reply
6
Related
msn.com

George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Are Back on Their Bullshit—and It’s Already Returning to Bite Them

It may be the start of a new year, but the Republican Party is back to its old antics again—throwing the House of Representatives into chaos as a rogue group of far-right members of Congress refuse to step into line and back Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the speaker’s gavel.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer predict that 2023 will only bring more insane antics from the chamber’s more controversial corners—and Fever Dreams favorites like Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene are already floating their best ideas for...
Salon

"Hell no": Advocates sound the alarm after Joe Manchin pitches Social Security deal with GOP

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Joe Manchin provoked outrage Wednesday by suggesting congressional Democrats should agree to pursue changes to Social Security as part of a debt ceiling agreement with Republicans, an idea one advocacy group condemned as "negotiating with legislative terrorists."
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

George Santos ‘saddened’ after Republican senator calls him ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’

Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments on Tuesday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said.“Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.“He’s nutty as a fruitcake. That’s why I called him a bunny boiler. I don’t...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
Popculture

CNN Anchor Calls Guest 'Rude' in Awkward On-Air Exchange

CNN has been knee-deep in coverage of the U.S. House of Representatives' struggle to elect a speaker, with Republican nominee Kevin McCarthy finally earning the role after 15 rounds of voting, several joke nominations, and a near fight to close out the week late into Saturday morning. But on Thursday,...
News Breaking LIVE

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy