Piscataway Township, NJ

R Scarlet Knights

Relays Shine In Day One Action With Nebraska

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers women's swimming & diving team holds a 101-66 lead on Nebraska after the first day of competition on Friday night at the Rutgers Aquatics Center. FROM THE POOL DECK. The Scarlet Knights relays put in a pair of notable performances as the 200 medley...
R Scarlet Knights

Gymnastics Starts Weekend Road Trip with a 194.150

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Rutgers gymnastics scored a 194.150 on the road at No. 16 Oregon State on Friday evening inside Gill Coliseum. The host GymBeavs won the dual with a score of 197.275. Avery Balser tied for second on bars with a solid 9.850, connecting on her jaeger and...
