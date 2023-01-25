PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers women's swimming & diving team holds a 101-66 lead on Nebraska after the first day of competition on Friday night at the Rutgers Aquatics Center. FROM THE POOL DECK. The Scarlet Knights relays put in a pair of notable performances as the 200 medley...

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO