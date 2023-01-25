ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP

While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
49erswebzone

49ers-Eagles Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell miss second consecutive practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their NFC Championship Game contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aside from tackle Trent Williams returning from his veteran day off, nothing changed compared to Wednesday's practice participation report. Two 49ers running backs sat out...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Bay Area

Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship

The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor undergoes surgery on injured right ankle

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ best offensive weapon has undergone surgery on the troublesome right ankle that cost Jonathan Taylor six games this season and kept him from reaching the 1,000-yard mark, a source confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday morning. Taylor suffered two separate high ankle sprains of his right ankle that cost him three games apiece, the final one placing him on injured reserve. ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Former Eagles assistant lands new job as Panthers head coach

Well, none of us thought that Frank Reich would be without a job for long, did we? The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will take the reigns in Charlotte, North Carolina as the sixth coach in Carolina Panthers history (or the eighth if you’re counting two interims, Perry Fewell and Steve Wilks).
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A reporter made an amazing video to show how John Lynch got down to the 49ers' field so fast

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Following last Sunday night’s Cowboy-49ers NFC divisional playoff game there was only one thing everybody could talk about – the hilariously bad final play that Dallas ran, which had everyone in tears of laughter.
Larry Brown Sports

76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting... The post 76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Meet former Eagles players at these Dick's Sporting Goods pop-up events

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking to start off the NFC championship weekend a little bit early? We've got the perfect dose of Eagles cheer that will get you fired up.  Dick's Sporting Goods stores in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Deptford, New Jersey will be hosting their very own Eagles meet-and-greet with former Eagles legends including Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael. But wait, they're not done yet. There will also be a pep rally at both Dick's Sporting Goods, in Deptford and King of Prussia. Fans can get pumped up with the Eagles Pep Band and a DJ onsite. Extra fun...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
