Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
10 Oakland Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyOakland, CA
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San FranciscoVegOut MagazineSan Francisco, CA
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
Oakland Based Music Collective Supports Musicians Through Community And MentorshipVince MartellacciOakland, CA
Related
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Brave Final Score Prediction for Eagles vs. 49ers
Conference Championship weekend is upon us, and everyone is choosing their picks for both games. On a recent episode of Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe made a bold prediction about the final score of the NFC title game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. “I’m goign to take the 49ers...
thecomeback.com
Former Eagles player says Jalen Hurts is not team MVP
While many NFL experts think that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the real reason the Eagles are in a position to go to the Super Bowl, one former Eagles player is saying that’s not true. Ex-Eagles tight end Trey Burton says Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce is the...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
49ers-Eagles Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell miss second consecutive practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their NFC Championship Game contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aside from tackle Trent Williams returning from his veteran day off, nothing changed compared to Wednesday's practice participation report. Two 49ers running backs sat out...
List of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Philadelphia Eagles free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NBC Bay Area
Faithful Hit the Road to See 49ers Battle Eagles for NFC Championship
The 49ers Faithful are leaving the Bay Area for the City of Brotherly Love, to root on their team, who is one win away from getting into the Super Bowl. NBC Bay Area's Ian Cull catches up with several fans making the cross-country trip to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for the NFC Championship.
Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife Prefers to Keep a Very Low Profile
All eyes are on the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Most people would think that the NFL team is trending due to their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, the super-attractive athlete who has been trending on TikTok, but there’s more to it. The Philadelphia Eagles have had one heck of a season...
49ers’ Nick Bosa gets support from elite rival DE before NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, with the victor punching a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, where they'll play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. To reach that goal, the 49ers are...
Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff
In the Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game, Eagles coach Nick Siriani has two coaches on staff uniquely equipped to stop Brock Purdy. The post Eagles Have 2 Secret Weapons to Stop Brock Purdy Hidden Deep on Their Coaching Staff appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor undergoes surgery on injured right ankle
INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts’ best offensive weapon has undergone surgery on the troublesome right ankle that cost Jonathan Taylor six games this season and kept him from reaching the 1,000-yard mark, a source confirmed to IndyStar on Sunday morning. Taylor suffered two separate high ankle sprains of his right ankle that cost him three games apiece, the final one placing him on injured reserve. ...
Former Eagles assistant lands new job as Panthers head coach
Well, none of us thought that Frank Reich would be without a job for long, did we? The former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator and head coach of the Indianapolis Colts will take the reigns in Charlotte, North Carolina as the sixth coach in Carolina Panthers history (or the eighth if you’re counting two interims, Perry Fewell and Steve Wilks).
A reporter made an amazing video to show how John Lynch got down to the 49ers' field so fast
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Following last Sunday night’s Cowboy-49ers NFC divisional playoff game there was only one thing everybody could talk about – the hilariously bad final play that Dallas ran, which had everyone in tears of laughter.
Podcast: 49ers vs. Eagles preview with Niners Nation’s Vish Kumaran
Rohan Chakravarthi and Vish Kumaran preview the 49ers-Eagles game. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Written by:. Rohan Chakravarthi. Writer/Reporter for 49ers Webzone.
Podcast: Why Rohan Chakravarthi predicts the Eagles to beat the 49ers
Rohan Chakravarthi and Chris Polo preview the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Eagles. The Niners are back in the NFC title game for the second straight season. How can they make it back to the Super Bowl?. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the...
76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons
The Philadelphia 76ers faithful held up their end of the bargain with Ben Simmons returning to town this week. Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played Wednesday night against the 76ers in a nationally-televised game. As the ESPN broadcast went to commercial at the end of the third quarter, a Philadelphia fan could be heard taunting... The post 76ers fan goes viral for savage taunt of Ben Simmons appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers heading to NFC Championship game in Philadelphia to play Eagles
"They're on their way to Philly, so we have to be there to support them."
Meet former Eagles players at these Dick's Sporting Goods pop-up events
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking to start off the NFC championship weekend a little bit early? We've got the perfect dose of Eagles cheer that will get you fired up. Dick's Sporting Goods stores in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Deptford, New Jersey will be hosting their very own Eagles meet-and-greet with former Eagles legends including Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael. But wait, they're not done yet. There will also be a pep rally at both Dick's Sporting Goods, in Deptford and King of Prussia. Fans can get pumped up with the Eagles Pep Band and a DJ onsite. Extra fun...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0