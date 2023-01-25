PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Looking to start off the NFC championship weekend a little bit early? We've got the perfect dose of Eagles cheer that will get you fired up. Dick's Sporting Goods stores in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania and Deptford, New Jersey will be hosting their very own Eagles meet-and-greet with former Eagles legends including Donovan McNabb, Ron Jaworski and Harold Carmichael. But wait, they're not done yet. There will also be a pep rally at both Dick's Sporting Goods, in Deptford and King of Prussia. Fans can get pumped up with the Eagles Pep Band and a DJ onsite. Extra fun...

DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO