Pullman, WA

WSU Drops Covid Vaccine Mandate for Most Students

(Pullman, WA) -- Washington State University is dropping the Coronavirus vaccine requirement for most students starting with the Summer 2023 academic session. The school says they made the decision to relax the rules on the vaccine after a recommendation from WSU's Infectious Disease and Public Health Advisory Committee. The change does not apply to WSU Health Sciences students.
