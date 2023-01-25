CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the last two months, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 99 reported stolen vehicles and 124 vehicle burglaries. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 firearms stolen out of these vehicles. The common denominator in a majority of these reports is that the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys or key fob was left inside the vehicle, and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO