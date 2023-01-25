Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
whvoradio.com
Trigg Schools’ Thorpe Discusses ‘Voice Of The Wildcats’
It’s been discussed multiple times within the walls of Trigg County High School this year. But during a Thursday chat with the News Edge, Superintendent Bill Thorpe noted that the student-led “Voice of the Wildcats” organization continues to push forward its efforts in mental health and well-being awareness.
whvoradio.com
Menu Changes Arrive For Trigg Senior Center
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trigg County Senior Center remained as busy as it ever had — making sure no local elder went hungry. Those efforts, of course, continue today. In a conversation with the News Edge Thursday morning, Center Director Cissy Lawrence noted that her...
thelevisalazer.com
JUVENILE INMATES GO WILD AFTER LAUNCHING MINI-RIOT AT WARREN COUNTY KY JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER
JANUARY 25, 2023 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE WARREN COUNTY REGIONAL JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER IN BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY. Order has been restored after a violent disturbance at a western Kentucky juvenile detention center, the second time in less than six months at the facility; among numerous incidents that have happened at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky in the last few years.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Talbert Drive Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Abayomi Cousins, of Hopkinsville, got into an argument with another man and the man allegedly stabbed him in the chest. Cousins was treated and transported to a waiting helicopter by Hopkinsville EMS and then flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Nashville Hospital With Hand Injuries
A man was rushed to a Nashville hospital after having his hand stuck in a machine at Hampton Meats in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say a man around 50-years-old got his hand stuck in a meat tenderizer. The man was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Vanderbilt University...
whvoradio.com
Sova Speaks On New Ascend Elements Opportunity
After nearly five years with the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library, its Executive Director DeeAnna Sova is bound for Ascend Elements — the EV battery materials plant currently breaking ground in Pembroke and Commerce Park II. During a Friday morning conversation with the News Edge, Sova described her new job...
whvoradio.com
Man Severely Injured In Hopkinsville Stabbing
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was stabbed at an apartment on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say two men got into an argument and one stabbed the other in the chest. The man that was stabbed was treated and transported to a...
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
14news.com
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
clarksvillenow.com
Family loses home to fire in New Providence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A family lost their home to a fire in New Providence early Thursday morning. At about 1:22 a.m., Clarksville Fire Rescue Battalion 2 crews from Stations 5, 6 and 1 responded to the fire on Beech Street. Crews arrived to heavy fire and smoke...
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – 2023 Christian County Basketball Homecoming
It was Homecoming Night for Christian County on Thursday, with the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams facing off against visiting Fort Campbell and Areionna Davis and KJ Vaughn being named as Queen and King. Check out these photos of the Homecoming Court.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Rent Money Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported money stolen out of her home on East 22nd Street Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say someone entered the home sometime between Monday and Thursday and took the woman’s rent money. $875 was allegedly taken in the burglary.
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
whopam.com
Clarksville shooting victim dies
One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
rewind943.com
Bahama Buck’s plants first flag in Tennessee with Clarksville location on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville will soon welcome a new franchise to the frozen dessert scene with Bahama Buck’s, an original shaved ice company and the first in Tennessee. According to their website, the company is dedicated to creating the “Ultimate Tropical Dessert Experience” for each guest....
clarksvillenow.com
13 guns stolen from Clarksville vehicles in only 2 months, police urge locking doors
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Over the last two months, the Clarksville Police Department has responded to 99 reported stolen vehicles and 124 vehicle burglaries. Since Jan. 1, there have been 13 firearms stolen out of these vehicles. The common denominator in a majority of these reports is that the vehicles were left unlocked and the keys or key fob was left inside the vehicle, and in some instances, the vehicle was left running and unoccupied.
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Montgomery County
A man was arrested after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase Thursday.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Academy forward and Morehead State commit named Clarksville Now Player of the Week
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy senior forward Eddie Ricks III has been named Clarksville Now Player of the Week after averaging 25 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Ricks played a crucial role in the Cougars’ final four run during the 2021-22 high school basketball...
whvoradio.com
Murray Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threats Against Lyon County School
A Murray man was arrested in Eddyville after an investigation into reported threats against Lyon County Middle School. According to Sheriff Brent White,t 30-year old Steven Jester was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. The charges are from an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies that Jester allegedly made statements that he would “get a gun and go to the Lyon County Middle School to shoot a student and then shoot up the school.” In addition, Sheriff White said Jester also “reportedly stated he was going to blow up the school.”
