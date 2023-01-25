Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little Falls Officials Cut Ribbon on Love and Flow Studios' New Location
LITTLE FALLS, NJ – Mayor James Damiano, along with members of the Council, celebrated the grand re-opening of Love and Flow Studios, a Wellness studio filled with handcrafted goods, on Saturday. Love and Flow Studios is a Latina owned business that aspires to inspire everyone to live a happy and healthy lifestyle. “I’m just super grateful,” Jessica Gonzalez, the owner said. “I’m just hoping that this place grows more. Being half Peruvian, I went down the deep end with plant medicine and supporting local vendors that make things from their hands, and my mom also does that, so I felt like during...
theglenecho.com
Fashion Trends: From Teacher Generation to Student Generation
Given Glen Rock High School’s latest fashion trends, it’s clear that we have an amazing sense of style, but what about Glen Rock before 2023? Obviously, fashion trends can either die out, come back, or stay consistent throughout the years. Here, we are going to look at GRHS’ clothing choices that date back a few years ago, and how they relate to each other.
Scoop on Number of Chicken Coops in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ - Although some people believe there are more, the borough's Health Department said there are six properties in Fair Lawn that have chicken coops. Chicken owners were required to register their feathered friends after the borough passed an ordinance last year regulating the keeping of fowl. "There may be more, but, only six registered with the Fair Lawn Health Department," Health Officer Carol Wagner said. "Any complaint that we receive about chickens, chicken coops or crowing roosters, we investigate to verify the presence of the fowl. "We sometimes become aware of an existing chicken coop with chickens when we investigate other types of complaints, such as rats, excessive flies or animal odors which may or may not be associated with the keeping of chickens," Wagner said. "If we find coops with chickens or other fowl, we notify the property owner that they have to come into compliance with the “Keeping of Fowl” ordinance or remove the chicken coop from the property." More: Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Neighbor Tells Her Side of the Story Talkin' Chicken Scratch: A Tale of Fowl Ownership
NEW LEAF Consignment's Frugal Fashions Begin Today, Jan. 27
MADISON, NJ - Come check out NEW LEAF Consignment's Frugal Fashions. The sale begins today Friday January 27 and will run through nex Saturday February 4. 25% OFF BLUE Tickets, 50% OFF GREEN TICKETS, and 75% OFF 15% OFF jewelry and handbags - excludes NEW ARRIVALS. IN-STORE ONLY. Come visit and check out all the new items! The store is located at 16 Park Avenue in Madison
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of BRHS Teacher, Whose Son Died Friday
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District teacher, whose son died in a tragic accident Friday. Cody Blihar, the son of a Bridgewater-Raritan High School teacher, died unexpectedly Friday, according to the campaign, and his wife, Monica, is due to give birth to their son in early February. The campaign was started by BRHS teachers Sarah Cleary and Lori Kendis. The money, according to the campaign, is being raised to alleviate the financial burden that his wife will face following Blihar's death and the birth of their son, supporting him as a newborn and later in his education. To donate, click here.
Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Rain Has Subsided, but Flooding Issues Remain Today in Paramus
PARAMUS, NJ - The excessive rainfall during the last 24 hours could cause small stream flooding, according to an emergency Paramus alert. The Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. At 6 a.m. this morning, the flood level was at 6.1 feet. The river was expected to crest early Thursday at 6.2 feet, and fall below flood stage by this afternoon. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. At 6.0 feet, flooding occurs on the parking lots of the Boys and Girls Club and the Portuguese American Club, and the intersection of Kimmig Avenue and Borig Place in Lodi, and the parking lot of the Municipal building and at the Swim Club in Rochelle Park. Police said if you spot flood waters, "Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
AccuWeather long-term forecast details what NY should expect in February, March
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A snowless winter may enter a period of jostling warmer and colder conditions in the coming weeks. AccuWeather long-term forecasters are tracking potential disturbances in the polar vortex, a massive area of cold air swirling around the North Pole, that could send frigid temperatures shooting southward into the United States.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
Go-Fund-Me Organized to Help Local Teen
MILLTOWN, NJ - On January 16, local teen Sadie Trush lost her mother, Susan Ellen Trush. Susan Trush passed away in her sleep at the age of 51. According to her obituary, Susan Trush lived most of her life in Milltown before moving to Helmetta two years ago. She was the sole caregiver of her fifteen-year-old daughter Sadie. Sadie Trush has since been taken in by Nadya Lazarev, the mother of her best friend. Lazarev is currently attempting to obtain temporary custody and eventually legal guardianship of Sadie. This will allow the teen to remain in her school and with her friends. Since Lazarev is a...
Our Lady of Mount Carmel members give their church a financial boost
So said Elsa Napolitano, a parishioner for more than 40 years, about Our Lady Mount Carmel Oratory earlier this month during the Community Outreach Program’s welcoming brunch after Mass. At the brunch members of the oratory’s Community Outreach Program, alongside representatives from the St. Sebastian, St. Vito and St....
‘To not do anything is the worst thing’: Staten Island woman shares story of mom’s dementia, promising medical trial
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — She was experiencing social isolation, then panic attacks and depression followed. But the family of a Bulls Head woman was pro-active, sought screening, and quickly received her diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Their early action, and participation in a medication trial with Richmond Behavioral...
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo
MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.” He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”
Rutgers New Jersey Medical School downplays impact of warning letter on its accreditation
The state’s oldest medical school, in a warning issued more than a year ago, was told its accreditation could be in jeopardy absent “substantial improvement” in areas that include research opportunities, and clinical experiences. Rutgers University made the Liaison Committee on Medical Education concerns public last week,...
Daily Princetonian
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence
This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Somerville Middle School Disrupted by Reports of Planned Shooting
SOMERVILLE, NJ - School administrators and Somerville Police are assuring students at the Somerville Middle School and their parents that there is no inherent danger at the school, despite reports over the past two days of a planned student shooting. Parents have reacted strongly on social media with many keeping their children at home. Bryan P. Boyce, business administrator and school board secretary, circulated a message to Somerville Middle School families and staff Friday afternoon with an update on the situation: "Dear Somerville Middle School Families, Please be advised that contrary to rumors and concerns, our Somerville Middle School students and staff have always been and...
