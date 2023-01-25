San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been named the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. "Ryans is in his second season as the 49ers defensive coordinator after three seasons as inside linebackers coach and one season as a defensive quality control coach," wrote the Professional Football Writers of America via a statement. "He helped lead San Francisco's defense to NFL bests in yards allowed per game (300.6), points allowed per game (16.3), turnover margin (+13) and giveaway points allowed (23). The 16.3 points allowed per game and 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game (second in the NFL) were the lowest for the 49ers since 2011. San Francisco also registered a league-high 20 interceptions. Defensive end Nick Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks on the way to PFWA NFL Defensive Player of the Year, All-NFL and All-NFC honors, while middle linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga were All-NFL and All-NFC choices."

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO