49ers’ Nick Bosa gets support from elite rival DE before NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, with the victor punching a ticket to Glendale, Arizona, where they'll play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl. To reach that goal, the 49ers are...
49ers announce roster moves ahead of NFC Championship Game vs. Eagles; Dre Greenlaw fined
The San Francisco 49ers have announced the following roster moves ahead of their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Elevated (standard) from the practice squad to the active roster:. RB Tevin Coleman. CB Janoris Jenkins. On Friday, the 49ers only ruled out one player, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot),...
49ers-Eagles: Brock Purdy comforted in knowing he has talented supporting cast
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is 7-0 as a starter. You can even throw in his first extended action if you want, taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo during Week 13 and leading the team to a dominating win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy's toughest task quickly...
“Zero” chance Christian McCaffrey misses 49ers-Eagles, says the RB
According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey won't practice on Thursday, which means he'll have missed two consecutive practices due to a calf contusion. It's something everyone around the NFL media world is keeping an eye on this week as the team prepares for its NFC Championship Game clash against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“He played a veteran playoff game”: How 49ers QB Brock Purdy impressed Steve Young
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is now 7-0 as a starter, not including his Week 13 efforts after replacing Jimmy Garoppolo and leading the team to a win over the Miami Dolphins. The 49ers have faced two playoff opponents, and Purdy has done everything necessary to secure his...
49ers-Eagles Injury Report: Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell miss second consecutive practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their NFC Championship Game contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Aside from tackle Trent Williams returning from his veteran day off, nothing changed compared to Wednesday's practice participation report. Two 49ers running backs sat out...
Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy provide final updates ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach...
49ers ‘starving’ for Super Bowl win, say George Kittle and Trent Williams
The San Francisco 49ers held a light practice on Wednesday. According to tight end George Kittle, you probably couldn't tell by how he and his teammates were flying around. The 49ers are eager to get to Sunday and are doing everything they can to ensure they are sufficiently prepared for their NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Podcast: Why Rohan Chakravarthi predicts the Eagles to beat the 49ers
Rohan Chakravarthi and Chris Polo preview the NFC Championship game between the 49ers and the Eagles. The Niners are back in the NFC title game for the second straight season. How can they make it back to the Super Bowl?. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the...
Podcast: 49ers vs. Eagles preview with Niners Nation’s Vish Kumaran
Rohan Chakravarthi and Vish Kumaran preview the 49ers-Eagles game. The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan Chakravarthi Show from our dedicated podcast page, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Written by:. Rohan Chakravarthi. Writer/Reporter for 49ers Webzone.
WR Brandon Aiyuk: 49ers have chip on their shoulder after recent playoff losses
The San Francisco 49ers are facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday, with the winner facing off against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. This is a stage familiar for the 49ers, as they've made the NFC Championship...
Podcast: Battle For The NFC Throne: 49ers vs. Eagles
Rohan Chakravarthi and Marco Martinez preview the 49ers vs Eagles game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line on the latest episode of "The Rohan Chakravarthi Show". The audio for the show is embedded above, while the video is available below. You can listen to the Rohan...
The past does not matter in 49ers vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are facing off in a highly-anticipated NFC Championship Game on Sunday, which marks a matchup between the two most complete rosters in the NFL. However, the paths that each team took to reach their final destination were completely different, as the 49ers...
Why the 49ers Worry Me Ahead of the NFC Championship Game
This is something special. You can already feel it in the air. This weekend, with the scope of the NFL season boiled down to two games, there's no hint of fraudulence left. There's no frisky underdog just hoping to make some noise. On Sunday, we're going to witness two heavyweight fights, one juggernaut against another for control of each conference, no love lost between the contestants.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo says Super Bowl return ‘still up in the air’
The San Francisco 49ers have officially ruled out quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for this weekend's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. That wasn't unexpected. The chances of the former starter suiting up for Sunday's playoff bout, backing up rookie Brock Purdy, were slim. "Yeah, it's just been an outside chance...
Where do 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel rank amongst playoff WRs?
The wide receiver position has become one of the most talented in the NFL, with an influx of talent coming from the draft each year, making it no surprise that there are some high-caliber wideouts remaining in the playoffs. Each of the four teams remaining(San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas...
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers/Eagles NFC Championship Preview
(Episode 210) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco, and Zain Naqvi discuss the post-season award nominees, which 49ers will take home hardware, the concerns heading into Philadelphia, what the 49ers can and need to do to secure a berth in the Super Bowl, game predictions, and more!. The audio for the...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan voices opinion on neutral-site conference championship games
Last week, Pro Football Talk reported that the NFL has at least looked into the possibility of holding conference championship games at neutral sites, much like what the league dues with the Super Bowl and what college football does with bowl games. "Within the league office, the interest in neutral-site...
49ers looking to overcome hostile environment vs. Eagles, says DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers have a formidable obstacle in the way of their second Super Bowl appearance in four years. They'll travel to Philadelphia this weekend to face the top-seeded Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. In addition to battling a difficult opponent, they'll have to find a way to block out the passionate Philly fanbase.
49ers’ DeMeco Ryans named PFWA Assistant Coach of the Year
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been named the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) NFL Assistant Coach of the Year. "Ryans is in his second season as the 49ers defensive coordinator after three seasons as inside linebackers coach and one season as a defensive quality control coach," wrote the Professional Football Writers of America via a statement. "He helped lead San Francisco's defense to NFL bests in yards allowed per game (300.6), points allowed per game (16.3), turnover margin (+13) and giveaway points allowed (23). The 16.3 points allowed per game and 77.7 rushing yards allowed per game (second in the NFL) were the lowest for the 49ers since 2011. San Francisco also registered a league-high 20 interceptions. Defensive end Nick Bosa led the league with 18.5 sacks on the way to PFWA NFL Defensive Player of the Year, All-NFL and All-NFC honors, while middle linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga were All-NFL and All-NFC choices."
