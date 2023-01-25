Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Montgomery Co. schools educate about fentanyl OD danger, Narcan use at family forum event
The Montgomery County Public Schools system hosted a family forum event Saturday at Clarksburg High School, where panelists discussed both the dangers of fentanyl and the life-saving potential of Narcan. A panel of health experts, Montgomery county leaders and police held a discussion with parents and students to talk about...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
Montgomery County distributes Narcan, shares resources on fentanyl overdoses
CLARKSBURG, Md. — It’s an issue urgent enough to call not just students, but whole families, to school on a Saturday:. As parents, community members, and school officials grow increasingly concerned over the rising number of fentanyl overdoses among Montgomery County teenagers, hundreds gathered at the "Family Forum on Fentanyl" at Clarksburg High School Saturday morning.
MCPS releases new 'after action' report on Magruder High School shooting
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public Schools have released another after action report about the response to the shooting at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School. The shooting left a 15-year-old boy seriously injured in a school bathroom. DeAndre Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition...
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
System error that put 34 seniors' graduation in jeopardy 'will not keep students from graduating'
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Seniors at Frederick Douglass High School in Prince George's County were told they wouldn't graduate in spring after failing to take a mandatory course the school never told them to take. An electronic system error impacted 34 students across the school system, many of...
Descendant of Holocaust survivors demands change in Montgomery County schools
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Pressure continues to build on school authorities in Montgomery County to do more to combat antisemitism, after a wave of hate speech incidents hit the region. The grandson of Holocaust survivors, and a parent of two kids, is calling on school authorities to beef up its...
Officers conduct death investigation in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. On Saturday, January 28, around 2 p.m., officers responded to Upper Paint Branch Park , in the area of Hobbs drive and Somerset Lane, and located a body.
bethesdamagazine.com
3 teens charged with robbery in incident linked to Richard Montgomery HS lockdown
Three teenagers have been charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a Jan. 13 incident that led to Richard Montgomery High School going on lockdown after a student reported seeing someone with a handgun off school property. A joint investigation between the RCPD, school staff and...
Elementary school students have reported being followed home by strangers in Chevy Chase, Maryland
CHEVY CHASE, Md. — Students at Chevy Chase Elementary have reported two incidents in which they have been followed by men as they walk home, according to a letter sent out by the school's principal. Jody L. Smith informed parents that last week, three boys told their parents that...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County parents alerted after reports of man following students walking home from school
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - School communities in Montgomery County are on alert after students at two different schools have reported being followed by a stranger as they walked home after dismissal. In a letter to families, Chevy Chase Elementary School principal Jody Smith says two separate incidents were reported by...
Incident At Montgomery County School Prompts Safety, Transparency Concerns
The high school will host an emergency safety meeting on Jan. 30 following parent concerns. Students and community members are pressing a Montgomery County high school for greater transparency, after seven hours elapsed between the time two students were found seemingly unconscious in a bathroom and when officials sent out a notice to parents.
Court docs say group involved in Maryland grocery store assault of Jewish man shouted 'do it for Kanye'
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Court documents in a Gaithersburg grocery store assault show that while the suspect attacked the victim, who is Jewish, a group of people who were with the suspect yelled "do it for Kanye." The Montgomery County Police Department said the assault happened on Wednesday just before...
Two schools in Northeast DC placed on lockdown after teen found shot nearby, police say
WASHINGTON — Two schools in Northeast D.C. were placed on lockdown Friday after a teen was shot in the neighborhood. Around 2:15 p.m., police say a call came in regarding a boy found shot in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. Both Houston Elementary School and Ron Brown...
Montgomery County police host cannabis intoxication impaired driving lab
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Medical marijuana users helped police officers better understand how the drug can lead to driver impairment on Thursday. The Montgomery County Department of Police held its cannabis intoxication impaired driving lab at the public safety training academy. It was the fifth year for the program which provides officers […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
He called it ‘an atrocity committed by rogue police officers.’. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ( Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) “This attack on Tyre Nichols was an atrocity committed by rogue police officers. This was a brutal senseless attack on a young man for no reason whatsoever. There is no justification for any level of force to have been used by the police, beginning with the way they approached the car and violently pulled him out.
Judge allows case to continue against fired Loudoun County schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County judge refused Thursday to throw out the case against fired former county schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler. Circuit Court Judge James Fisher rejected the argument of a lawyer for Ziegler that the attorney general's office had no legal authority under state law to prosecute the case.
Teacher's assistant at Virginia preschool charged with assault of 5-year-old
DUMFRIES, Va. — A teacher's assistant at a preschool in Prince William County is facing charges after police say she assaulted a 5-year-old boy at school Tuesday. Officers responded on Wednesday to Washington-Reid Preschool Center located at 16108 Dumfries Road in Dumfries to investigate the incident in which a student was alleged to have been assaulted by a teacher assistant.
WTOP
Report: What led to ‘confusion’ during response at Montgomery Co. high school shooting
Montgomery County, Maryland, public schools admitted that there was a breakdown in communication during the response to a shooting inside Magruder High School last year. The admission comes in a newly released addendum to its after-action report, which came after additional interviews with school staff, first responders and others about what happened in January 2022.
Bomb threats made against several Manassas schools
MANASSAS, Va. — Multiple schools in Manassas, Virginia were impacted by bomb threats Thursday. Around 1 p.m., Osbourn High School, Metz Middle School, Baldwin Elementary and Baldwin Intermediate schools went into "Secure the Building" status due to a possible bomb threat made against Osbourn High School. Officials say "Secure...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
49K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0