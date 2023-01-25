ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Meet the Oakland woman giving mannequins a second life

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, Judi Henderson is no stranger to adapting in changing times. From the yellow pages to the rise of e-commerce giants eBay and Amazon to the importance of having a social media presence—Henderson has seen it all in the two decades since opening her business, Mannequin Madness.
Oakland’s charter schools face enrollment challenges, too

Over the past few years, enrollment in public schools across Oakland and most parts of California has been declining—often a result of families choosing different schooling options during the pandemic, or moving to less-expensive areas. Because funding for California schools is tied to attendance, it’s a trend that has negative implications for school districts.
Family of man killed in Oakland police ‘ghost chase’ files lawsuit

The family of Lolomanaia Soakai, a 27-year-old airline worker who was killed as a result of an East Oakland police pursuit, is suing the Oakland Police Department in federal court, they announced today at a press conference. Adanté Pointer, the Soakai family’s attorney, said they’re seeking financial damages and want...
Keeping schools open means tough budget decisions for OUSD board

A long-awaited report on the financial impacts of reversing school closures was presented to the Oakland Unified School District board this week, two weeks after directors voted to keep five elementary schools and one middle school open this year. Prepared by district staff, the report lays out how the board’s...
