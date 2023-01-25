Read full article on original website
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
philomathnews.com
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek shares details of $130 million homelessness spending plan
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is asking the state Legislature to quickly spend $130 million to build 600 shelter beds, keep 9,000 families housed and help 1,200 homeless people find shelter. Kotek released the details of her plan, which she first announced during her Jan. 9 inaugural address, in a statement...
focushillsboro.com
Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
opb.org
Oregon higher education officials urge lawmakers to dig beyond data to bridge barriers facing college students
Although the Oregonians who continue on to college after high school may look prepared on paper, many still face challenges when they get there, such as getting up to college-level courses or completing a degree. That was one of the key messages from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission at a legislative hearing in Salem this week.
Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol
As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
WWEEK
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Names Molly Woon as Permanent Elections Director
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan filled one of her agency’s highest-profile positions Friday, naming Molly Woon, the interim elections director, to the role permanently. “Molly Woon is the perfect fit to lead the Elections Division,” Fagan said in a statement. “She has years of experience in public service...
kezi.com
Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness
Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages. Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities...
KGW
Transition to energy-efficient homes on the docket for Oregon lawmakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Legislators in Oregon have a lot on their plates as the new session gets underway, including top priorities like housing, homelessness and crime, to name a few. But lawmakers are also working on a new package of environmental bills aimed at an aspect of climate change...
Klamath Falls News
With big changes proposed, state to hold off on release of next wildfire risk map
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the state has decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.
KTVZ
‘Urgent action’ needed to address Oregon’s water insecurity crisis, Secretary of State Fagan says in new report
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Legislature and Governor’s Office must take decisive action to address gaps in statewide water governance that contribute to water insecurity for Oregon communities, according to an advisory report released Thursday by Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The findings are outlined in the...
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
bendsource.com
Measure 110 Starts Off Poorly
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit of Measure 110, the bill that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and funneled taxes on marijuana sales to treatment services, on Jan. 19. Auditors gave the program low marks, with one auditor saying they'd give a grade of a C and the other a D in a press conference. Fagan said it's too early to call the program a failure but acknowledged issues in Oregon's substance abuse treatment programs.
YAHOO!
Gov. Tina Kotek outlines $130M funding package to reduce Oregon homelessness
Gov. Tina Kotek urged lawmakers during her inaugural address to approve a $130 million investment package to help "at least" 1,200 Oregonians experiencing homelessness move off the streets within a year. She announced details for the request on Thursday. The package aims to provide relief to unsheltered Oregonians, prevent 9,000...
KATU.com
Bill looks to move Oregon's Public Defense Commission to executive branch
SALEM, Ore. — If you are charged with a crime, you have a constitutional right to legal representation; a shortage of public defenders in Oregon is causing delays in providing that right to people who can't afford private attorneys. Public defenders say the issue comes down to burnout with...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KDRV
Oregon Public Utility Commission suspends Lumen telephone service ability to increase rates
SALEM, Ore. -- Lumen is the parent company for CenturyTel of Oregon, United Telephone Company of the Northwest, and Qwest Corporation. These businesses provide telephone services under CenturyLink. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months. Marc...
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
canbyfirst.com
Representative Chavez-DeRemer Joins Conservative Climate Caucus
Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon’s 5th District, announced this week that she has joined the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers who say they want to advance climate policies consistent with conservative values. The caucus is led by Utah Representative John Curtis. “There’s only one planet Earth,...
