Oregon State

Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
OREGON STATE
The Skanner News

Democrats Voice Priorities for Coming Year in the Capitol

As the state legislature kicked off its 2023 regular session last week, Oregon’s Democrat lawmakers outlined their priorities for the coming four months by highlighting goals particularly impactful to BIPOC Oregonians, including state universal healthcare, ending violent disciplinary practices disproportionately affecting students of color and students with disabilities, producing a higher volume of affordable housing and better educating all law enforcement officers.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness

Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages. Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

With big changes proposed, state to hold off on release of next wildfire risk map

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the state has decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Measure 110 Starts Off Poorly

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan released an audit of Measure 110, the bill that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and funneled taxes on marijuana sales to treatment services, on Jan. 19. Auditors gave the program low marks, with one auditor saying they'd give a grade of a C and the other a D in a press conference. Fagan said it's too early to call the program a failure but acknowledged issues in Oregon's substance abuse treatment programs.
OREGON STATE
YAHOO!

Gov. Tina Kotek outlines $130M funding package to reduce Oregon homelessness

Gov. Tina Kotek urged lawmakers during her inaugural address to approve a $130 million investment package to help "at least" 1,200 Oregonians experiencing homelessness move off the streets within a year. She announced details for the request on Thursday. The package aims to provide relief to unsheltered Oregonians, prevent 9,000...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs

Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
canbyfirst.com

Representative Chavez-DeRemer Joins Conservative Climate Caucus

Representative Lori Chavez-DeRemer, of Oregon’s 5th District, announced this week that she has joined the Conservative Climate Caucus, a group of Republican lawmakers who say they want to advance climate policies consistent with conservative values. The caucus is led by Utah Representative John Curtis. “There’s only one planet Earth,...
OREGON STATE

