FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing ConcernHerbie J PilatoTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge MoveOnlyHomersSaint Petersburg, FL
Beloved Toucan Reportedly Stolen From Florida Animal Sanctuary Last NightUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa BayModern GlobeTampa, FL
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival
Blimey! Just like that the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival is over. Hundreds of scallywags took to the streets of Tampa to catch their share of the bounty.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
fox13news.com
Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
Thousands of people attended the Gasparilla parade to celebrate the invasion
Thousands of people attended the 2023 Gasparilla parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa to celebrate the pirate invasion.
fox13news.com
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park inspires the next generation of mermaids
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, one of Florida’s most iconic roadside attractions, just celebrated its 75th anniversary and continues to draw record crowds each year. Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is home to the world-famous Weeki Wachee mermaids. "What sets this attraction apart more than...
fox13news.com
Eight manatees taken to ZooTampa critical care center showing signs of cold water exposure
TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."
Three Tampa Bay restaurants make Yelp’s ‘100 Places to Eat in 2023’ list
From brunch to yakitori—Yelpers love these popular Tampa Bay concepts.
fox13news.com
Pirate's guide to Gasparilla Pirate Invasion
We're just one day away from the Gasparilla Pirate Invasion and parade. Here's everything you need to know to have a great time in downtown Tampa.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater aquarium ‘heartbroken’ over death of Hemingway the dolphin
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Jan. 23 announced that Hemingway, a dolphin rescued off Fiesta Key in 2019, died early that morning. “Our team is heartbroken this morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. today our beloved rescued dolphin Hemingway passed away, surrounded by his animal care and veterinary teams,” a news announcement from the aquarium said.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
10NEWS
LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard
TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
fox13news.com
'She's so vulnerable': Exotic toucan stolen from animal sanctuary in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit animal sanctuary in Tampa is offering a reward after someone broke into the farm and stole an exotic toucan, the organization's founder said Friday. Armando Gort, who founded Horsepower for Kids Animal Sanctuary on Racetrack Road almost 30 years ago, said someone first tried to cut the padlock on the toucan's cage before busting open the latches and taking the bird.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8
Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Remembering the deadly Blackthorn collision 43 years later
"No one prepares you for that," George Rovolis' brother said. "There's no guide, no manual for any of that."
fox13news.com
Wimauma wildlife sanctuary provides forever home for exotic, wild animals in need of care
WIMAUMA, Fla. - Elmira’s Wildlife Sanctuary is a non-profit in Wimauma providing a loving forever home to exotic and wild animals in need of care. Animals at the sanctuary include tigers, leopards, lemurs, tropical birds, even a grizzly bear. The volunteer-run organization raises awareness about the animals through public...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
Gasparilla a longtime family affair for YMKG King Richard Chapman
Chapman serves as the King for Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla this year. His family has been a part of the fun for decades.
cltampa.com
A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market
Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
