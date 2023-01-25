ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Gasparilla draws hundreds of thousands of visitors from near and far

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa’s biggest party of the year just rolled down Bayshore Blvd. An estimated 300,000 spectators, many of them dressed in their finest pirate gear, lined the street on Saturday and were showered with shiny beads as more than 100 floats with partying krewes blasting high-energy music rolled by.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Eight manatees taken to ZooTampa critical care center showing signs of cold water exposure

TAMPA, Fla. - ZooTampa’s Manatee Critical Care Center took in its eighth sea cow in two weeks that showed signs of cold water exposure. "They’ve all been from the West Coast, so all local for us, some as close as right here in Tampa, others St. Pete, but definitely concerning with the amount we’ve gotten and the amount of manatees that have needed help with the cold stress," said Tiffany Burns, the director of marine life and animal programs at ZooTampa. "We get anywhere from 17 to maybe 30 manatees in an entire year, on average, so it really puts into perspective when you get eight in two weeks, what that might look like for the rest of the year."
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Clearwater aquarium ‘heartbroken’ over death of Hemingway the dolphin

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Jan. 23 announced that Hemingway, a dolphin rescued off Fiesta Key in 2019, died early that morning. “Our team is heartbroken this morning. At approximately 1:30 a.m. today our beloved rescued dolphin Hemingway passed away, surrounded by his animal care and veterinary teams,” a news announcement from the aquarium said.
CLEARWATER, FL
10NEWS

LIVE BLOG: Gasparilla Parade of Pirates makes its way down Bayshore Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla — Ahoy mates! Arrgh you ready for Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2023! 🏴‍☠️. Stay updated with everything going on! Click here for your full guide to Gasparilla. 6:12 p.m. - Although the parade may be wrapping up, there are still stages at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park and MacDill Park that will feature live entertainment after the parade until 8 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'She's so vulnerable': Exotic toucan stolen from animal sanctuary in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. - A non-profit animal sanctuary in Tampa is offering a reward after someone broke into the farm and stole an exotic toucan, the organization's founder said Friday. Armando Gort, who founded Horsepower for Kids Animal Sanctuary on Racetrack Road almost 30 years ago, said someone first tried to cut the padlock on the toucan's cage before busting open the latches and taking the bird.
TAMPA, FL
SuncoastPost

Tzeva opens in Sarasota on February 8

Tzeva (1255 North Palm Avenue) is pleased to announce that it will open its doors on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The 74-seat restaurant features modern Mediterranean cuisine with Israeli influences that shine in beautifully plated dishes full of bright colors, unique flavors, and global spices that combine cultural traditions and modern touches. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

A rare midcentury 'Bird Cage' home in St. Petersburg is back on the market

Only a few exist, but a rare midcentury Florida home designed specifically for our state's balmy climate, is once again for sale in South Pinellas Point. Known as Vision-Aire homes, and nicknamed "Bird Cage houses" for their unique airey design, this home is just one of 13 built by the late celebrated Florida architect Glenn Q. Johnson, whose work can still be found at the St. Pete Beach Library, the North Shore Aquatic Center, and the Pinellas County Judicial Building, among other well-known structures.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy