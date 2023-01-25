Atlanta Falcons trade rumors are brought to you by Magic Spoon! To get $5 off your own personalized Magic Spoon variety pack and stay on track of your New Year’s resolutions, click this link: https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat_0123 and use code CHAT at checkout! Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins headline the latest NFL trade buzz early in the 2023 NFL Offseason! ESPN has reported that the Los Angeles Rams could look to move Jalen Ramsey, and the Falcons could trade for him to pair with A.J. Terrell. New Arizona Cardinals general manager could trade DeAndre Hopkins, as the wide receiver requested a trade after the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO