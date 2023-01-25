ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

chatsports.com

Falcons Trade Rumors: 5 Players The Falcons Could Trade For Ft. Jalen Ramsey & DeAndre Hopkins

Atlanta Falcons trade rumors are brought to you by Magic Spoon! To get $5 off your own personalized Magic Spoon variety pack and stay on track of your New Year’s resolutions, click this link: https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat_0123 and use code CHAT at checkout! Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins headline the latest NFL trade buzz early in the 2023 NFL Offseason! ESPN has reported that the Los Angeles Rams could look to move Jalen Ramsey, and the Falcons could trade for him to pair with A.J. Terrell. New Arizona Cardinals general manager could trade DeAndre Hopkins, as the wide receiver requested a trade after the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury.
ATLANTA, GA
chatsports.com

John Schneider Wants To Re-Sign Geno Smith & Drew Lock + Dan Quinn To Seattle? | Seahawks Rumors

Seattle Seahawks rumors and news are big today on Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Dan Quinn. Seahawks GM John Schneider said that he wants to re-sign Geno Smith and Drew Lock in 2023 NFL Free Agency. Schneider also laid out the Seahawks offseason plan and wants to create a Super Bowl caliber roster. In other Seahawks news, Dan Quinn is coming back to the Cowboys after turning down sever.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Top 6 Seahawks Cut Candidates Ft. Gabe Jackson, Quinton Jefferson, Bryan Mone & Al Woods

Seattle Seahawks rumors focus on potential Seahawks cut candidates with the NFL offseason here. The Seahawks are tight on salary cap space and one way to create more is to cut players. There are some BIG names the Seahawks could move on from or restructure their deals which include Gabe Jackson, Quinton Jefferson, Bryan Mone, Al Woods, Quandre Diggs and Shelby Harris.
SEATTLE, WA
chatsports.com

Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft Reaction For The Detroit Lions Pick Ft. Tyree Wilson

ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft. There have been plenty of NFL draft rumors coming from this article but Lions Talk by Chat Sports Mike Kimber is here to discuss the Lionss rumors from it. Find out who Mel Kiper thought was the best fit for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Lions draft rumors here on the Lions Talk by Chat Sports channel. If you’re looking for more Lion.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement

Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Michigan State WR Jayden Reed.
EAST LANSING, MI
chatsports.com

Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks UPDATED

Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here. Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick...
BALTIMORE, MD

