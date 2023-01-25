Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chatsports.com
Falcons Trade Rumors: 5 Players The Falcons Could Trade For Ft. Jalen Ramsey & DeAndre Hopkins
Atlanta Falcons trade rumors are brought to you by Magic Spoon! To get $5 off your own personalized Magic Spoon variety pack and stay on track of your New Year’s resolutions, click this link: https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat_0123 and use code CHAT at checkout! Jalen Ramsey and DeAndre Hopkins headline the latest NFL trade buzz early in the 2023 NFL Offseason! ESPN has reported that the Los Angeles Rams could look to move Jalen Ramsey, and the Falcons could trade for him to pair with A.J. Terrell. New Arizona Cardinals general manager could trade DeAndre Hopkins, as the wide receiver requested a trade after the Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury.
chatsports.com
John Schneider Wants To Re-Sign Geno Smith & Drew Lock + Dan Quinn To Seattle? | Seahawks Rumors
Seattle Seahawks rumors and news are big today on Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Dan Quinn. Seahawks GM John Schneider said that he wants to re-sign Geno Smith and Drew Lock in 2023 NFL Free Agency. Schneider also laid out the Seahawks offseason plan and wants to create a Super Bowl caliber roster. In other Seahawks news, Dan Quinn is coming back to the Cowboys after turning down sever.
chatsports.com
Top 6 Seahawks Cut Candidates Ft. Gabe Jackson, Quinton Jefferson, Bryan Mone & Al Woods
Seattle Seahawks rumors focus on potential Seahawks cut candidates with the NFL offseason here. The Seahawks are tight on salary cap space and one way to create more is to cut players. There are some BIG names the Seahawks could move on from or restructure their deals which include Gabe Jackson, Quinton Jefferson, Bryan Mone, Al Woods, Quandre Diggs and Shelby Harris.
chatsports.com
Mel Kiper Jr. 2023 NFL Mock Draft Reaction For The Detroit Lions Pick Ft. Tyree Wilson
ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft. There have been plenty of NFL draft rumors coming from this article but Lions Talk by Chat Sports Mike Kimber is here to discuss the Lionss rumors from it. Find out who Mel Kiper thought was the best fit for Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. Lions draft rumors here on the Lions Talk by Chat Sports channel. If you’re looking for more Lion.
NFL World Reacts To Friday Patrick Mahomes Announcement
Over the past few days, the betting line for the AFC title game has shifted between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs opened as favorites, but the line quickly shifted in favor of the Bengals following the injury to star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. After a few practice ...
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
chatsports.com
Diontae Johnson ranked as 5th best wide receiver in the NFL, per advanced analytics
According to advanced analytics, Diontae Johnson is a top tier receiver in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been known as a wide receiver factory, especially under former General Manager (GM) Kevin Colbert. When you consider the receivers who have donned the black-and-gold, and flourished there, it is a long list.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Michigan State WR Jayden Reed
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, we’ll be profiling Michigan State WR Jayden Reed.
chatsports.com
Baltimore Ravens 2023 draft picks UPDATED
Welcome to the Baltimore Ravens future draft picks tracker! We’ll update this post as necessary over the course of time. General Manager Eric DeCosta’s both a coveter of picks but also trades, which will routinely bring us back here. Rd. 1, Pick 23 — Ravens’ own pick...
Comments / 0