Maricopa County, AZ

KTAR.com

Scottsdale police make arrest in Molotov cocktail incidents

PHOENIX — Scottsdale police said Saturday an arrest has been made for the recent Molotov cocktail incidents after multiple cars were targeted this month. Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested Friday night in a retail area and faces charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives. Kevin Quon...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, person at scene detained

PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A man with a gunshot...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school

PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix

PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix. The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona

PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend

PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale offering summer lifeguards $25 per hour amid shortage

PHOENIX — The city of Glendale is looking to make a splash this summer by offering $25 per hour to lifeguards amid a shortage. “Since the very beginning of COVID, there has been a lifeguard shortage nationally,” Dean Kinnoin, Glendale senior recreation coordinator, said in a press release.
GLENDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

St. Mary’s Food Bank accepting citrus donations through April

PHOENIX — It is citrus season for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and donations are being accepted through April 30. Those with extra grapefruits, oranges, tangerines and lemons on their trees can drop them off at both food bank locations in Phoenix (2831 N 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W Elm Street) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Sonora Quest offering 3-in-1 testing for influenza, RSV and COVID-19

PHOENIX — Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, influenza or RSV can now take a single test to get results for the three unique viruses through Sonora Quest Laboratories. The 3-in-1 respiratory virus combination test was launched Tuesday, which will be available upon orders from one’s health care provider, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix construction industry hungry for workers, experience not required

PHOENIX — Direct experience isn’t necessary to build a career in the local construction industry, which is hungry for new workers to keep projects churning, according to a Phoenix business leader. “There’s a lot of people out in the workforce that have high-quality skills that are very translatable...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

John Mayer hits road on solo acoustic tour with spring stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer is tuning up for his first solo acoustic tour, which will make a stop in Phoenix in the spring. Mayer will play downtown’s Footprint Center on April 5 of his North American arena jaunt. Presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Ticket sales to the general public will start Friday at 9 a.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February

PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise. First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.
SURPRISE, AZ

