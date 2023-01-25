Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Scottsdale police make arrest in Molotov cocktail incidents
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police said Saturday an arrest has been made for the recent Molotov cocktail incidents after multiple cars were targeted this month. Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested Friday night in a retail area and faces charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives. Kevin Quon...
KTAR.com
Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, person at scene detained
PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A man with a gunshot...
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
KTAR.com
Skeletal remains of unidentified male found on tribal land near Phoenix
PHOENIX — Authorities are trying to identify a person whose skeletal remains were found this month on tribal land southwest of Phoenix. The remains were discovered Jan. 12 around 3 p.m. in an irrigation canal along Elliot Road on the Gila River Indian Community, near Phoenix’s Laveen neighborhood.
KTAR.com
Survivor, advocates bring awareness to human trafficking prevention in Arizona
PHOENIX — As human trafficking continues to alarm the nation, advocates and a survivor in Arizona discussed bringing awareness to human trafficking prevention on Wednesday. “Every experience was a rock bottom for me. Thinking about what I just did, thinking about what I had to endure, wanting those late nights and early mornings to be over,” Alicia Tucker said.
KTAR.com
4 metro Phoenix freeway closures to hinder drivers this weekend
PHOENIX — Valley drivers could face delays this weekend as portions of four metro Phoenix freeways will be closed. In Phoenix, westbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the US 60 Superstition Freeway from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
KTAR.com
Arizona lawmaker sends letters to AG, Scottsdale officials about Rio Verde Foothills water issue
PHOENIX — An Arizona lawmaker this week sent letters to Attorney General Kris Mayes and Scottsdale officials in an ongoing attempt to help find a solution to water being cut off from residents of Rio Verde Foothills. Republican Rep. David Cook asked Mayes whether a county board of supervisors...
KTAR.com
Glendale offering summer lifeguards $25 per hour amid shortage
PHOENIX — The city of Glendale is looking to make a splash this summer by offering $25 per hour to lifeguards amid a shortage. “Since the very beginning of COVID, there has been a lifeguard shortage nationally,” Dean Kinnoin, Glendale senior recreation coordinator, said in a press release.
KTAR.com
St. Mary’s Food Bank accepting citrus donations through April
PHOENIX — It is citrus season for the St. Mary’s Food Bank, and donations are being accepted through April 30. Those with extra grapefruits, oranges, tangerines and lemons on their trees can drop them off at both food bank locations in Phoenix (2831 N 31st Avenue) and Surprise (13050 W Elm Street) from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest offering 3-in-1 testing for influenza, RSV and COVID-19
PHOENIX — Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, influenza or RSV can now take a single test to get results for the three unique viruses through Sonora Quest Laboratories. The 3-in-1 respiratory virus combination test was launched Tuesday, which will be available upon orders from one’s health care provider, according to a press release.
KTAR.com
The past is present: Egyptian Motor Hotel in Phoenix resurrected, set to reopen Friday
PHOENIX – A piece of Phoenix history reawakens Friday, when the Egyptian Motor Hotel opens its doors again. The retro hotel at Grand Avenue near Van Buren Street still features the iconic sign and other touches from its 1950s roots, but it’s been retooled to include modern amenities, such as smart TVs and free Wi-Fi.
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
KTAR.com
Here are the metro Phoenix restaurants on Yelp’s list of top 100 places to eat in 2023
PHOENIX — A pair of metro Phoenix restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 places to eat in the United States in 2023. De Babel, a Middle Eastern restaurant located near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima freeway in Scottsdale, came in at No. 39. The...
KTAR.com
Phoenix construction industry hungry for workers, experience not required
PHOENIX — Direct experience isn’t necessary to build a career in the local construction industry, which is hungry for new workers to keep projects churning, according to a Phoenix business leader. “There’s a lot of people out in the workforce that have high-quality skills that are very translatable...
KTAR.com
John Mayer hits road on solo acoustic tour with spring stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX – Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer is tuning up for his first solo acoustic tour, which will make a stop in Phoenix in the spring. Mayer will play downtown’s Footprint Center on April 5 of his North American arena jaunt. Presales begin Thursday at 9 a.m. Arizona time. Ticket sales to the general public will start Friday at 9 a.m.
KTAR.com
Phoenix water conservation program needs volunteers to work with community
PHOENIX – A conservation program overseen by the city of Phoenix is looking for volunteers to help spread the word about smart water usage. Applications to the Water Wrangler Institute must be submitted online by Tuesday. Virtual training is scheduled to run Thursday evenings from Feb. 16 to March...
KTAR.com
Former Valley professor to serve on advisory group for National Space Council
PHOENIX — Sian Proctor is no stranger to space. She was among a four-person crew aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule in September 2021 that spent three days observing Earth from a perspective most will never encounter. That experience helped land Proctor, a former professor at South Mountain Community College,...
KTAR.com
Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Arizona’s largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more. Street Eats Food Truck Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, and features over 40 trucks, organizers said.
KTAR.com
ASU, UArizona ranked among nation’s top 10 online programs by US News and World Report
PHOENIX — Arizona State University and the University of Arizona were listed as two of the top 10 online bachelor’s programs in the country this week on the U.S. News and World Report 2023 rankings. ASU came in at No. 7 on the list of online bachelor’s programs...
KTAR.com
Sprouts, Fry’s to open new grocery stores in West Valley in February
PHOENIX – West Valley residents are getting two new options for grocery shopping next month, with Sprouts and Fry’s set to expand in Surprise. First, Sprouts Farmers Market will hold a grand opening weekend Feb. 3-5 for a store at 13650 N. Prasada Parkway, near Waddell Road and State Route 303.
Comments / 0