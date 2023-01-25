ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, OH

Snow day good for business after weather-related challenges at Mad River Mountain

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vf4tm_0kRLqfqM00

LOGAN COUNTY — Mad River Mountain in Logan County is celebrating it’s 60th year this year, but the lack of snow this season has wiped out the ability to hit the slopes for many people.

Despite the lack of snow from Mother Nature this season, snowmakers at Mad River Mountain try to keep a consistent blanket of snow the slopes.

“Operating a ski area in the Midwest can definitely have its challenges coming due to weather,” Larry Kuebler, Mad River Mountain general manager said.

Kuebler and others at Mad River Mountain were hopeful for snow Wednesday morning, but it ended up transitioning to rain during the day. It was also too warm for the team to make snow Wednesday.

“It looks like tomorrow night, Thursday evening, we’ll be able to make snow along with the natural snow that’s coming in,” he told News Center 7.

News Center 7 talked to the owner of Valleywood Ski and Snowboard Shop in Dayton ahead of the snow and rain who said the recent snow has been good for business.

“The Dayton area has a lot of people that travel. The area’s Mad and Perfect North have done a fantastic job getting open early and maintaining, you know, through some pretty rough weather,” Yuri Freudenschuss said.

Regardless of the drizzly weather, people couldn’t stay away and came out to hit the slopes Wednesday.

“The mountain’s not bad, just the rain kind of sucks,” Damian Bruns, of Fort Loramie, said. “But we can bear it out.”

Mad River Mountain closes mid-March so there’s plenty of time to get out and hit the slopes. More information can be found here.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 108-year-old daily record

Dayton broke a 108-year-old daily snowfall record during Wednesday’s winter storm. ExplorePHOTOS: Storm drops heavy, wet snow on Miami Valley. The 5 inches of snowfall recorded for Wednesday at the Dayton International Airport broke the old record for the day of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1915 in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Winter Storm Warning for Snow/Winter Mix

Tonight, a major winter storm moves into the region. This will bring in snow after midnight. The snow will fall steady and heavy at times, and road conditions will deteriorate. A heavy, wet snow will make for a very messy Wednesday morning commute. We expect to have 1″ south to 5″ north, of a Bellefontaine/Troy/Richmond line, on the ground by sunrise.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Snow emergencies have been issued as accumulating snow falls across the region early Wednesday. Champaign and Logan County are under a LEVEL 1 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Up to 4" of snow expected as central Ohio braces for another winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio could see up to 4 inches of snow as we brace for the next storm system hitting our region Tuesday night. This system will likely bring snow first overnight Tuesday and will continue into the Wednesday morning commute. The snowfall, which will be heavy at times, will change over to a rain/snow mix during the mid-morning hours and eventually over to rain during the afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Truck crashes into Clark Co. building

PLEASANT TOWNSHIP — A truck crashed into a Clark County building Saturday overnight. Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to the 200 block of West Pleasant Street after receiving reports of a crash, OSHP dispatch confirmed. Crews at the scene later reported that a truck crashed into the structure.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Fire perform offensive attack on residential fire

DAYTON — Multiple Dayton Fire crews responded to a residential fire Sunday overnight. Crews were called to the 900 block of South Broadway Street at around 12:05 a.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed. The two-story house was vacant during the time of...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Springfield resident competes on ‘Master Distiller,’ plans to open distillery

Springfield resident Matt Brown recently competed on Season 4 of Discovery’s “Moonshiners: Master Distiller” and went head-to-head with fellow combat veterans. “Overall, it was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had,” Brown said. “I think the thing that I liked most about it is that I was with two other veterans, and it wasn’t even like a competition at all. We all instantly became best friends.”
URBANA, OH
WDTN

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Ohio highway

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi-truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on I-71 South to Interstate 70 West to close for several hours but have since reopened.
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Delphos Man Killed in Allen County Crash

A Delphos man was killed in a accident that occurred Thursday evening in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 61 year old Gregory A. Kunz lost control of the pickup truck he was driving while traveling south on State Route 66.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
154K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy