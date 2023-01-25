ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
Bay News 9

Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn't an excuse.
INDIANA STATE
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Bay News 9

STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair

Do NOT use the version of US--Election 2024-RNC Chair, published at 3:20 p.m. on January 27, 2023. It duplicates a story previously published. Versions that have moved since 3:53 p.m. are usable. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Bay News 9

National Archives asks former presidents, VPs to recheck for classified docs

The National Archives has asked former U.S. presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had such documents in their possession, two people familiar with the matter said Thursday. What You Need...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

US expands sanctions on Russia's 'brutal' Wagner Group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday expanded U.S. sanctions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa. The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. __. CBS’ “Face...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

'We hacked the hackers': Justice Department seizes servers of major ransomware network Hive

The Justice Department announced Thursday that it has dismantled the international ransomware network known as the Hive. The Justice Department announced Thursday that it has dismantled the international ransomware network known as the Hive. During a news conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said FBI agents in Tampa, Florida, infiltrated Hive’s...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy