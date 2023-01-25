Guy Fieri, America’s favorite food personality and restaurateur, is bringing Flavortown to Phoenix in partnership with Medium Rare. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate presented by Cash App, will pop-up stadium side on gameday, hosting the largest culinary event in town leading up to the championship kick-off. Part food festival, part music festival, Guy’s personally curated event will feature Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives restaurant pop ups, a Taste of Phoenix, tons of bars, a lot of tailgate fun, plus superstar musical performances from DIPLO & LOCASH. Best of all the event is free courtesy of TickPick and family friendly. Guy will welcome the city of Phoenix and traveling football fans alike to join him right outside the Big Game on Sunday, February 12th from 11:30AM - 4:30PM for the tastiest event of the weekend. Registration for free General Admission Tickets powered by TickPick is now open, VIP Tickets & WYNN VIP Tables offer fans an elevated Flavortown experience and can be purchased now: www.GuysFlavortownTailgate.com. An exclusive offering across the entire festival, Cash App card holders will receive 25% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO