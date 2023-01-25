Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Rocker Billy Idol Joins Impressive Lineup of Headliners at the RockYard Concert Series during Arizona Bike Week on Thursday, March 30th
Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week. Plus Daily Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, On-Site Camping, and More!. For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it was with a great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
azbigmedia.com
Guy Fieri brings Flavortown to Valley for Super Bowl party
Guy Fieri, America’s favorite food personality and restaurateur, is bringing Flavortown to Phoenix in partnership with Medium Rare. Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate presented by Cash App, will pop-up stadium side on gameday, hosting the largest culinary event in town leading up to the championship kick-off. Part food festival, part music festival, Guy’s personally curated event will feature Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives restaurant pop ups, a Taste of Phoenix, tons of bars, a lot of tailgate fun, plus superstar musical performances from DIPLO & LOCASH. Best of all the event is free courtesy of TickPick and family friendly. Guy will welcome the city of Phoenix and traveling football fans alike to join him right outside the Big Game on Sunday, February 12th from 11:30AM - 4:30PM for the tastiest event of the weekend. Registration for free General Admission Tickets powered by TickPick is now open, VIP Tickets & WYNN VIP Tables offer fans an elevated Flavortown experience and can be purchased now: www.GuysFlavortownTailgate.com. An exclusive offering across the entire festival, Cash App card holders will receive 25% off their food and beverage purchases at all Tailgate locations when using their Cash App Card at checkout.
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
Roll-Em-Up Taquitos to Make Chandler Debut This Spring With More in the Works
The company is continuing to make good on its ambitious expansion plans for the Grand Canyon State announced last year.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Phoenix New Times
Seven Things to Do This Weekend Around Phoenix
Congratulations — you made it to the weekend. Make the most of the next few days with a food truck extravaganza, a concert featuring local bands, a geek convention, and more. Local and Live. Live music, cold beers, and fresh air. Sounds like a perfect Friday night, right? SanTan...
AZFamily
Happy Hour Spots: Get a basket of tacos, spinach con queso, wings and more
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are plenty of places around the Valley to pick up a quick bite or something to drink, but not all happy hours are the same. So we’re here to feature to some of the best deals out there across Phoenix and around the Valley. This week, a Mexican restaurant with three area locations, including Chandler.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
KTAR.com
Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Arizona’s largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more. Street Eats Food Truck Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, and features over 40 trucks, organizers said.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime
TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona
Tickets are already on sale.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Company Is Opening New Cannabis-Friendly Hotel
Arizona hospitality company Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which operates the cannabis-friendly Clarendon Hotel & Spa in Phoenix, has decided to renovate their new Las Vegas hotel, The Lexi, into a modern, cannabis-friendly property. In a town known for its “bigger is better” philosophy, there is a new reimagined property set...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix among 5 markets with biggest home price decrease
The housing market decelerated throughout 2022 creating more opportunities for homebuyers, in stark reversal of the frenzied seller's market of the previous year, according to the RE/MAX® National Housing Report for December 2022. The year's most telling stats were punctuated in December: Home sales were down 38% from a year ago while the number of homes for sale was up 69% in the report's 53 metro areas. And Phoenix was in the mix, ranking No. 5 for the biggest year-over-year home price decrease and No. 2 for biggest increase in listings.
roselawgroupreporter.com
The top 10 vehicles sold at 2023 Barrett-Jackson on Monday
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Barrett-Jackson.) Barrett-Jackson said the opening weekend of its 2023 Scottsdale auction drew record crowds to events that included a display of autos competing for the Barrett-Jackson Cup. After an opening weekend of record attendance, the Barrett-Jackson 2023 Scottsdale Auction kicked off vehicle sales on Monday.
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
