Clayton County, GA

5 inmates record stabbing of inmate at Clayton County Jail, victim’s mother says

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has an exclusive video showing a violent attack inside the Clayton County Jail.

The victim’s mother told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that five inmates stabbed her 21-year-old son 23 times on December 31.

“He had stabbings to his ear, his head, his chest area, his stomach,” the victim’s mother said.

She asked not to have her name used for our report.

The victim’s mother said the inmates recorded the attack with a cellphone and posted the video to social media.

“I actually, to this day have not looked at the video and will not look at it because I heard it is very terrifying,” the victim’s mother said.

In a statement to Channel 2 Action News, Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said he became aware of the assault on January 4.

Allen said the five inmates were charged with attempted murder.

He said they also face charges for possession of prohibited items.

In the statement, Sheriff Allen said, “There will be zero tolerance for gang activities in the Clayton County Jail.”

“It raises serious questions about the maintenance and potential negligence on the part of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office,” Akil Secret, an attorney with the Hall and Lampros Law firm, said.

Secret said the victim was a non-violent, pre-trial jail detainee.

Washington reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to learn how the inmates involved gained access to the victim and how those men got a weapon and a cell phone.

Washington did not hear back from the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s mother said her son’s road to recovery will be long.

“[The injuries] were pretty bad. He’s going to be in a wheelchair for a while. He had a collapsed lung,” she said.

The mother said she spoke with the Sheriff shortly after the attack, but said she has not heard from the Sheriff since.

Sheriff Allen said he opened an investigation into the incident through the internal affairs unit.

