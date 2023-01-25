ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey, didn’t always have the best reputation. Though it’s lived many lives since its founding in 1666, it’s known today by a rather unflattering nickname – Brick City. The nickname refers to the many brick housing projects that once sat in the city. But...
Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
Hunterdon County Vocational School District educator honored

Environmental Sustainability & Engineering Academy (ESEA) instructor Renee Stillwell was recently named Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Governor’s Educator of the Year. Stillwell joined the district in 2021 and was quick to make an impact. Stillwell is from Cream Ridge and earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education...
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday

MORRIS  COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26.   Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service.  Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash

MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown

A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE   Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away

KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey

Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
