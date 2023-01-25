Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A Man
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?
Charlie Chop-off: The Harlem Serial Killer Who Preyed On Young Black Boys
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Glen Ridge mourns for Nathan Latifi
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Congregational Church was filled with adults and pews of teenagers who filed in this past Monday, Jan. 23, for the funeral service of Nathan Latifi, 16, a Glen Ridge High School junior who died Jan. 16, the result of a single-car accident in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield. Among the mourners, Superintendent of School Dirk Phillips was seated in a back row of folding chairs, as was GRHS Principal John Lawlor. Thomas Mustachio, the church’s minister of music, accompanied the solemn silence with a piano prelude.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel members give their church a financial boost
So said Elsa Napolitano, a parishioner for more than 40 years, about Our Lady Mount Carmel Oratory earlier this month during the Community Outreach Program’s welcoming brunch after Mass. At the brunch members of the oratory’s Community Outreach Program, alongside representatives from the St. Sebastian, St. Vito and St....
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023
Construction on bridges in Newark, Rt. 20 in Paterson, Rt. 4 in Englewood, Main Street in Springfield, Rt. 124 in Union Township, and Rt. 17 in Ramsey. There’s a lot of construction, road closure, and traffic updates for northern Jersey today, so let’s get right to it.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Newark, New Jersey
Newark, New Jersey, didn’t always have the best reputation. Though it’s lived many lives since its founding in 1666, it’s known today by a rather unflattering nickname – Brick City. The nickname refers to the many brick housing projects that once sat in the city. But...
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
North Bergen students disqualified from Junk Kouture finals because of country’s ‘cross-dressing’ laws
With its bold white wings, the shower of faux blue and white roses dotted all over and the gold caduceus symbol on the chest, “The Nightingale,” a dress stitched entirely out of recyclable material by a pair of North Bergen High School students, is a creation to behold.
Five Ridgewood High School Students Escape Crash Without Serious Injury
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Friday afternoon five Ridgewood High School students escaped serious injury when the SUV they were traveling in crashed head-on into a utility pole. The incident occurred on the curved part of Marshall Street, less than a mile from the school. Ridgewood Police, Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene of the crash where one passenger was transported to The Valley Hospital for further evaluation. The other students involved were released to their parents at the scene. The Nissan Pathfinder damaged the pole and PSE&G determined it was unsafe. The pole is slated to be replaced immediately. Police did not state if any summonses would be issued as a result of the crash.
Hunterdon County Vocational School District educator honored
Environmental Sustainability & Engineering Academy (ESEA) instructor Renee Stillwell was recently named Hunterdon County Vocational School District’s Governor’s Educator of the Year. Stillwell joined the district in 2021 and was quick to make an impact. Stillwell is from Cream Ridge and earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education...
Code Blue in Effect for Madison and Morris County Through Sunday
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Thursday January 26. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 30's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Temperatures will climb to 40 degrees on Friday but fall into the high 20's Friday evening. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash
MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
Morris Township Colgate builders grilled about 90 units pitched for Morristown
A 90-unit housing development proposed for Cory Road hit some speed bumps before the Morristown planning board on Thursday. “That’s not very neighborhood-y,” board member Andrea Lekberg said, referring to scarce sidewalks that might encourage kids to venture onto a narrow roadway. Other members and neighbors raised concerns...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
GoFundMe Started to Support Family of Kenilworth School Staff Member who Suddenly Passed Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the family of a Kenilworth Public Schools staff member who unexpectedly died this week. Patty Schaffer of Roselle Park was an instructional aide in one of the special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. As stated on the GoFundMe page, "Patty was a shining light for all of us that knew her and the loss of her is devastating. Patty was a social butterfly and able to make friends with any person." The money, according to the campaign organized by William Van Buskirk on behalf of Debra Ann Schaffer, is being raised to ease the financial burden on her family that comes with the unexpected loss of someone so young. This will help them be able to focus on grieving. To make a donation go HERE Related Articles: Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
Kenilworth School Staff Member Passes Away
KENILWORTH, NJ - Please see the following message from Superintendent Kyle C. Arlington and Dawn Cuccolo Director of Student Personnel Services. Dear School Community, This morning, we learned of the untimely passing of one of our instructional aides, Patricia Schaffer. Ms. Patty, as her students lovingly referred to her, was a classroom aide in one of our special education classrooms at Harding Elementary School. Ms. Patty began working in our school in the fall of 2022. Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with Ms. Patty’s family, friends, and colleagues. We have informed our staff and have planned for assistance. We have made counselors available...
Bergen Town Center | Shopping mall in Paramus, New Jersey
Bergen Town Center, is an economic shopping center, where you can find different offers and unmissable discounts in many of its stores. On the other hand, the restaurants offer you a great variety of gastronomy from fast food areas and gourmet establishments. Featured Shopping Stores: Marshalls, Nordstrom Rack, Target, Bloomingdale's,...
Three New Jersey Restaurants Named Best in the Country by Yelp
Congratulations to these New Jersey eateries for being named the best!. How do you decide on a place to eat? Do you have a tried and true spot you always head to? Or do you search for new places in town to eat?. Many people (myself included) rely on Yelp...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
