Duxbury, MA

MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Milford sells for $450,000

Leorroniruth Cruz and Jose Cruz acquired the property at 3 Harvard Drive, Milford, from Alanna M Juliano on Jan. 12, 2023. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $322. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900

Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com

Single-family house sells for $395,000 in Milford

Pedro Ferreira and Souza De acquired the property at 5 Hale Avenue, Milford, from Honora Est Ogrady on Jan. 10, 2023, for $395,000 which represents a price per square foot of $277. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 8,398-square-foot lot.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

