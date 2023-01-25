Read full article on original website
8-month-old Duxbury baby Callan Clancy dies at hospital, DA says
The third Clancy child, an 8-month-old baby boy who was found injured inside the family’s Duxbury home Tuesday night, died Friday morning, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said. Callan Clancy was pronounced dead at about 11:18 a.m. Friday at Children’s Hospital in Boston. The Office of the Chief...
Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy’s husband says he forgives wife, accused of killing their three children
Patrick Clancy, whose wife is accused of killing the Duxbury couple’s three young children before attempting to take her own life, released a message Friday describing the children he called “the essence of my life” and asking for people to forgive his wife “as I have.”
Body of Michael Gray, missing Peabody man, found on Marblehead beach
A woman walking her dog on a Marblehead beach earlier this week discovered the body of 31-year-old Michael Gray, a Peabody man who has been missing since December, authorities said. The woman found his body Thursday afternoon while walking her dog on the shore near Edgemere Road in Marblehead across...
Body found washed up on Marblehead beach, police investigating
A body washed up on a shore in Marblehead on Thursday, prompting a police response and investigation. Marblehead police arrived around 4 p.m. at the end of Edgemere Road to respond to a report of a body lying on the beach, authorities said in a statement. Police said they identified...
‘I’m going to come back and kill you’: Boston man’s bail revoked after slew of alleged crimes, DA says
A Boston man who is accused of committing five violent crimes over the course of 18 months had his bail revoked for 60 days after Boston prosecutors successfully petitioned a court to do so, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. “We take into account many factors when proceeding on...
Former Mass. police officer indicted in multi-million dollar Mass Save scam
A former Massachusetts police officer and his brother were indicted on several additional charges in connection with an alleged Mass Save bribery and kickback that’s netted an estimated tens of millions of dollars for the pair. In federal court Thursday, former Stoneham Police Officer, Joseph Ponzo, 49, and his...
Kenny Gonzalez of New Bedford sentenced to 10-12 years for fentanyl trafficking
The Fall River Superior Court sentenced Kenny Gonzalez of New Bedford to serve 10 to 12 years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Thursday. On Sept. 15, 2022, New Bedford police executed a search warrant at the Nash Road public housing...
Adam Furtado sentenced to prison for violent assault, strangling of girlfriend
A Fairhaven man who was living in a tent in the woods was sentenced to serve three to five years in prison in Fall River Superior Court last week for violently assaulting and strangling his girlfriend, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Adam Furtado, 31, pleaded guilty...
Suspects got keys from gym lockers to steal cars in Boston, police say
The Boston Police Department said suspects used gym day passes to take keys out of gym lockers and steal cars in Boston. The suspects, all juveniles, would create day passes for gyms using false information, police said. However, sometimes they would simply ask to use the gym’s bathroom. “Once...
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
Dam break in Halifax causes flooding in East Bridgewater, some residents using canoes
A dam break in Halifax is causing major flooding in the nearby town of East Bridgewater, forcing some residents to resort to using canoes to get by, according to Boston25news. According to East Bridgewater police, Pond Street is closed at the boat ramp since the water is overflowing the road/bridge in the area of Robin’s Pond.
Cape Cod dentist pleads guilty to $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme
A Boston man who worked as a dentist in Hyannis pleaded guilty to a $1.2 million embezzlement fraud scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts. Jack Massarsky, 65, embezzled the $1.2 million from his employer, and fraudulently obtained government benefits in his employer’s name,...
27-year-old tree worker hurt by a falling tree limb in Cohasset, police say
A 27-year-old tree worker has traumatic head injures after a tree limb fell and hit him, the Cohasset Police Department said. Police said fellow workers were cutting a tree limb at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Wheelwright Farm Drive Wednesday when it hit the 27-year-old from Quincy. The incident “knocked out” the 27-year-old and workers called 911.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Single family residence in Milford sells for $450,000
Leorroniruth Cruz and Jose Cruz acquired the property at 3 Harvard Drive, Milford, from Alanna M Juliano on Jan. 12, 2023. The $450,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $322. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900
Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
During State of the City speech, Wu said she hopes to shield residents amid surging growth
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Wednesday that she wants to set the city on a path to reach its former peak population while guarding against trends that are already putting pressure on residents because of soaring housing costs. Wu, who in 2021 became the first woman and first Asian American...
Single-family house sells for $395,000 in Milford
Pedro Ferreira and Souza De acquired the property at 5 Hale Avenue, Milford, from Honora Est Ogrady on Jan. 10, 2023, for $395,000 which represents a price per square foot of $277. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a underground/basement, and one parking space. It sits on a 8,398-square-foot lot.
I-93 south tractor-trailer rollover near Dorchester disrupts Red Line, traffic
Red Line train commuters are having to switch to shuttle buses as a tractor-trailer rolled over and crashed on the Southeast Expressway Thursday, the MBTA said. The crash took place near the Savin Hill exit on I-93 in South Dorchester, according to WCVB. Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 scratch ticket claimed in Clinton
A $100,000 scratch ticket was claimed on Wednesday in Central Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket, a “$15,000,000 Money Maker” scratch ticket, was purchased from Papacalos Variety store in Clinton. It was one of 23 total tickets from that game worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
