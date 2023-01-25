ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Some Jan. 6th rioters gain sympathy for cause in red states

By AMANCAI BIRABEN and STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press, AMANCAI BIRABEN and STEPHEN GROVES
SFGate
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

New Arizona GOP chairman solicits election deniers to secure spot

PHOENIX - The Arizona Republian Party, reeling from statewide drubbing in a historic stronghold, chose a new leader Saturday who managed to hold together a coalition of activists from warring factions. Jeff DeWit, the former state treasurer who worked as chief operating officer for former president Donald Trump's presidential campaigns,...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

The fight to keep Hawaii’s ‘Stairway to Heaven’

Legs dangling over the side of a cliff and shrouded by a thick mist, Bill Adams and Louis Otto rested on a razor’s edge of the Koolau mountain range on the island of Oahu in Hawaii and looked down. Eighteen hundred feet below, they watched the clouds part, unveiling the ancient volcano’s amphitheater shape, embellished with its massive groves and complemented by the green vistas and turquoise-colored waters of Kaneohe Bay. The year was 1942. Following the attack on Pearl Harbor, Adams and Otto were hired by the U.S. Navy to scale the mountain and create a path for the construction of the Haiku Stairs, made up of 3,922 steps that reach a height of 2,800 feet. The purpose was to make way for a secret radio facility at the top that would connect Hawaii to other parts of the Pacific during World War II.  Adams and Otto did not know that their work would become one of the most contentious topics among the islands. Eighty years since it was first built, the trail has become a magnet for controversy... Read more.  
HAWAII STATE
SFGate

Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet (76 meters) off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, authorities said Friday. Dharmesh...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy