St. Pete's Daddy Kool Records is holding a Vinyl Fever reunion and get together
St. Petersburg's most treasured record shop hosts a party for vinyl-lovers of all walks of life—especially those who wanted to cry like a baby when Vinyl Fever closed in Tampa back in 2011.
At this "Vinyl Fever Nite" reunion and get together set for Friday, Feb. 3 inside Daddy Kool Records at The Factory St. Pete , record collectors of all stripes can come chat about their favorite records, reignite the “Oasis v Blur” debate or add to their ever-growing collection.
Kool’s daddy, Manny Kool, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that he’s wanted to have the reunion for years, and found out that CL’s Senior Music Correspondent Gabe Echazabal was organizing one, too.
[content-1] Vinyl Fever founder Lee Wolfson who led the shop for 30 years is headed to the Bay area for vacation, so all employees—and the community which saw Vinyl Fever as a church of sorts—is welcome to join.
“It really was more than a job or workplace for many of us: it was a rite of passage and a lifestyle,” Echazabal added.
At this "Vinyl Fever Nite" reunion and get together set for Friday, Feb. 3 inside Daddy Kool Records at The Factory St. Pete , record collectors of all stripes can come chat about their favorite records, reignite the “Oasis v Blur” debate or add to their ever-growing collection.
Kool’s daddy, Manny Kool, told Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that he’s wanted to have the reunion for years, and found out that CL’s Senior Music Correspondent Gabe Echazabal was organizing one, too.
[content-1] Vinyl Fever founder Lee Wolfson who led the shop for 30 years is headed to the Bay area for vacation, so all employees—and the community which saw Vinyl Fever as a church of sorts—is welcome to join.
“It really was more than a job or workplace for many of us: it was a rite of passage and a lifestyle,” Echazabal added.
Comments / 0