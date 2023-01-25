ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay History Center explores the importance of Rogers Park at ‘Living History Saturday’ event

By Kyla Fields
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 3 days ago
Next month's installation of The Tampa Bay History Center's "Living History Saturdays" takes place on Saturday, Feb. 25 from noon- 3 p.m.

As part of Tampa Bay's Black History Month programming, attendees can learn about the historic Rogers Park Golf Course and its service to the local Black community.

Lionel Ballard, West Tampa native, author of a new book about the course, and outreach coordinator for First Tee of Tampa Bay, will host this educational event. Access to this program is included in the cost of admission, which ranges from $12.95-$16.95.


A few other events the TBHC is hosting through the month of February include walking tours through downtown Tampa and Ybor City, a program about Tampa’s NFL History and a Black History Month reception happening on Friday, Feb. 24. [event-1]

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
