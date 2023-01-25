Effective: 2023-01-29 04:49:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Coeur d'Alene Area; Northern Panhandle WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills 15 below to 5 below zero. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Clark Fork, Lookout Pass, Hayden, Bonners Ferry, Kellogg, Sandpoint, Osburn, Mullan, Worley, Dobson Pass, Priest River, Post Falls, Pinehurst, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, St. Maries, Athol, Fernwood, Wallace, and Coeur d`Alene. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.

BENEWAH COUNTY, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO