ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gousfbulls.com

USF Jumpers and Hurdlers Excel at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational

Louisville, Ky., January 27, 2022 – The University of South Florida Track and Field wrapped up day one of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational held at the University of Louisville. Junior Nia Robinson's return to the women's long jump resulted in a second-place finish and a new personal indoor...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

South Florida Men’s Tennis Drops Match to Florida

South Florida (3-4), Florida (2-1) Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. Gainesville, Fla. (Jan. 27, 2023) – The University of South Florida men's tennis team dropped its match against the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators on Friday afternoon in Gainesville, 4-1. In doubles play, the Gators took the point,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Modern Globe

Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay

It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
TAMPA, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida

The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Is Your Favorite On My Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Tampa Bay

Is your favorite on My Top 10 Mexican restaurants in Tampa Bay. Some of our favorite dishes at Mexican restaurants include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Extra hot sauce and jalapenos, please? These dishes are often favorites because they are flavorful, versatile, and can be made with a variety of ingredients such as meats, beans, and vegetables. Have it your way, right? Additionally, they are often served with traditional Mexican sauces and toppings such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream, which add a unique and delicious flavor.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy