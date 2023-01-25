Read full article on original website
Adarius Hayes, Largo 4-star linebacker, commits to Florida
LARGO, Fla.- One of the top players of the Class of 2024 in the Sunshine State made his college decision while much of the area celebrates the annual Gasparilla parade in Tampa. Largo linebacker Adarius Hayes tweeted Saturday afternoon that he is committing to the University of Florida. It’s ...
gousfbulls.com
USF Jumpers and Hurdlers Excel at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational
Louisville, Ky., January 27, 2022 – The University of South Florida Track and Field wrapped up day one of the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational held at the University of Louisville. Junior Nia Robinson's return to the women's long jump resulted in a second-place finish and a new personal indoor...
gousfbulls.com
South Florida Men’s Tennis Drops Match to Florida
South Florida (3-4), Florida (2-1) Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. Gainesville, Fla. (Jan. 27, 2023) – The University of South Florida men's tennis team dropped its match against the No. 16-ranked Florida Gators on Friday afternoon in Gainesville, 4-1. In doubles play, the Gators took the point,...
Bay News 9
Gibbs High School's Darren Moss shines on the soccer field and the stage
ST. PETERSBURG , Fla. — Darren Moss knows how to put on a show. He’s become a standout for Gibbs High School's boys soccer in his first season. Moss is only a freshman, but he’s already set a school record by scoring four goals in a single game.
Hidden History: Pirates in Tampa Bay
It's January in Tampa Bay. The time to be inundated with all things pirates and parades. But what were pirates to Tampa Bay? Were they a genuine threat? Did they lead to the development of the area? Were they just an extension of colonial control, Let's learn more about pirates and Tampa Bay and why we've dedicated so much to their memory.
Florida State Fair announces new admission policy for minors
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair announced on Thursday a new admission policy for minors as the annual event inches closer. A new youth policy will be enforced for those entering the fairgrounds during the evening hours, state fair leaders explain in a news release. Starting at 6 p.m. each day, all guests 17 or younger will have to be accompanied by an admission-paying parent or guardian.
fox13news.com
University of Tampa faculty weighs potential action against students using popular AI chatbot
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa spokesman says faculty are holding discussions about the increasingly prevalent artificial intelligence (AI) technology called ChatGPT and how to deal with it. The comments are in response to questions from FOX 13 to school districts and universities across Tampa Bay about whether leaders...
Equality Florida unveils mural in Seminole Heights neighborhood
Gillian Fazio created the mural. She graduated from the University of Florida and designs murals across the Tampa Bay area.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants for special occasions in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
CH 47 Chinook and Blackhawks visit Lakeland Linder last night
When military birds flying over Florida get thirsty, they know where to stop for a sip of fuel.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
Gasparilla: First internationally-recognized Black fashion designer started in Tampa
Ann Lowe is the first internationally recognized Black fashion designer and her career began by designing dresses for Gasparilla.
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
995qyk.com
St. Pete Restaurant Is One Of The ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ In America
A St. Pete restaurant is on the the ‘Top 100 Places To Eat” in America. This is according to Yelp. Yelp ranked Uptown Eats, which is in downtown St. Petersburg, at number 21 on their list. Firstly, here is what Yelp says on the website about Uptown Eats....
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
2023 Gasparilla schedule of events
The 2023 Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest is happening on Jan. 28.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Wiregrass | Shopping mall in Tampa, Florida
The Shops at Wiregrass is located a little ways from the city of Tampa, but it is perfect if you want to take a short trip and go shopping. The shopping center offers you a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, restaurants and good spaces to share with your companions.
fox13news.com
Billy Adams trial: Tampa rapper found not guilty of double murder in recording studio
TAMPA, Fla. - The fate of a Tampa rapper charged with two first-degree murders and burglary was only in the hands of a jury for a few hours Friday before they came to a decision. Billy Adams was accused of killing two men at a home recording studio in Lutz...
995qyk.com
Is Your Favorite On My Top 10 Mexican Restaurants In Tampa Bay
Is your favorite on My Top 10 Mexican restaurants in Tampa Bay. Some of our favorite dishes at Mexican restaurants include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and fajitas. Extra hot sauce and jalapenos, please? These dishes are often favorites because they are flavorful, versatile, and can be made with a variety of ingredients such as meats, beans, and vegetables. Have it your way, right? Additionally, they are often served with traditional Mexican sauces and toppings such as salsa, guacamole, and sour cream, which add a unique and delicious flavor.
