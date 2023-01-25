Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
School of Design Alumni Exhibition Features Innovation and Excellence in Footwear
The School of Design’s Sue and Leon Genet Gallery at the Nancy Cantor Warehouse is proud to present “Footwear by School of Design Alumni,” on display through March 3. The exhibition features the work of over 20 designers representing more than 50 years of alumni from the school’s industrial and interaction design (IID) program.
Student Experience Welcomes Steven T. Herndon as Assistant Vice President for Student Living
The Student Experience division announced the appointment of Steven T. Herndon as assistant vice president of student living, beginning on Jan. 23. In this role, Herndon will oversee all aspects of the student living program, including residential life and off-campus and apartment living. Herndon will also partner with Academic Affairs in the development and delivery of more than 20 living learning communities (LLC).
Military-Connected Students Attend 15th Annual Student Veterans of America National Conference
A group of 14 military-connected students were in Florida earlier this month at the Walt Disney World Resort to attend the Student Veterans of America 15th Annual National Conference (NATCON). Additionally, eight staff members from the Office of Veteran and Military Affairs and the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families attended the conference, which boasts the largest gathering for the military-connected community within higher education.
A Warm Winter Welcome to Newest Arts and Sciences Faculty
Continuing its trajectory of robust faculty hiring in fall 2022, the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S) announces the following new professors in the humanities and the sciences, whose appointments began in January 2023. “We are pleased and proud that these new professors are joining our A&S community of top-tier...
Falk Students Seek National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship Feb. 1-2
Move over, men’s soccer team. There’s another team on campus vying for a national championship. Eight sport analytics students from the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics will compete Feb. 1-2 in the AXS National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship hosted by Baylor University in Dallas, Texas. This is the second half of the competition; in the first half, which was held virtually, Syracuse finished first in both categories—Game Analytics and Business Intelligence—and had four students in each category finish in the top 15.
ROTC Cadets Get Airborne Thanks to USAF Lt. Col. Sean Stumpf ’07
Born in the Bronx, Sean Stumpf ’07, often watched planes take off and land at nearby LaGuardia Airport. That childhood fascination sparked a lifelong passion for aviation that fueled his determination to become a pilot. Today, Stumpf is the one doing the takeoffs and landings, but instead of a commercial airliner he flies the C-130J, also known as the Super Hercules, in the United States Air Force (USAF).
College of Law’s Innovation Law Center Recognized by Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program
The College of Law’s Innovation Law Center (ILC) has been designated a top-scoring program in the Innovation and Experience category of Bloomberg Law’s inaugural Law School Innovation Program. ILC students work with Syracuse University engineering and business school students, advise clients on their intellectual property, and deliver regulatory,...
SOURCE Opens New Round of Applications for Funded Undergraduate Research Assistant Positions
Undergraduate students seeking paid research assistant positions to work with faculty mentors on research and creative projects can apply for those opportunities in February and March. Students interested in funded positions for summer 2023 and/or academic year 2023-24 should submit an Intent to Apply form by Thursday, Feb. 16. A...
College of Law Advocacy Program’s National Trial League Recognized by Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program
The College of Law celebrates its Advocacy Program’s National Trial League (NTL) as among the top-scoring entries in the Student Development category of Bloomberg Law’s Law School Innovation Program. The College of Law created and launched the NTL in 2021 as a new trial competition that brings together...
