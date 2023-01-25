Move over, men’s soccer team. There’s another team on campus vying for a national championship. Eight sport analytics students from the Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics will compete Feb. 1-2 in the AXS National Collegiate Sports Analytics Championship hosted by Baylor University in Dallas, Texas. This is the second half of the competition; in the first half, which was held virtually, Syracuse finished first in both categories—Game Analytics and Business Intelligence—and had four students in each category finish in the top 15.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO