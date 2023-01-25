Read full article on original website
Expanding access to safe storage sites
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. “This...
Vt. Parole Board to stick with online hearing format
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some courts have the capability to allow for in-person hearings, Vermont’s Parole Board says they plan to stick with an online format. Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont Parole Board hearings have been held remotely through Microsoft Teams. Before the pandemic, the office would travel to the prison for hearings.
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail
(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
Feds promise relief is on the way for organic dairy farms - clipped version
Debating ranked-choice voting in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over ranked-choice voting is back under the golden dome in Montpelier. This past week, senate lawmakers began exploring setting up that voting system for the 2024 Presidental Primary. Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot, and then the bottom candidates...
Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council
A dispute at a meeting earlier this month laid bare a frustration over equity and inclusion on the council, which plays a key role in strategizing the state’s efforts to combat climate change. Read the story on VTDigger here: Frustrations over racial equity simmer on the Vermont Climate Council.
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
Vt. Legislature, Gov. Scott headed to showdown over clean heat bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders and the governor are headed for another showdown over clean heat legislation aimed at reducing the state’s contribution to climate warming emissions. Governor Phil Scott says he is opposed to the Affordable Heat Act, a revised version of the Clean Heat Standard...
Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize
Former WCAX News Anchor McKend to speak at Chamber's economic conference - clipped version
Scott administration says clean heat bill will cost $1.2B
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration estimates a proposed thermal energy bill before the Legislature will cost upwards of $1.2 billion over the next seven years. The Affordable Heat Act seeks to transition home heating away from fossil fuels by incentivizing Vermonters to switch to more eco-friendly forms of home heating. It’s expected to save billions of dollars in the long run but will require major investments to change the state’s energy infrastructure including cold climate heat pumps, water pumps, and weatherization.
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive
New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill
A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington.
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
Vt....
Natural Resources secretary presents a 'really rough' estimate of the clean heat standard’s cost
In the long run, the clean heat standard is expected to save Vermonters $6.4 billion and reduce climate emissions 34% by 2030. But this week, Secretary Julie Moore sat before lawmakers to highlight the upfront expenses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Natural Resources secretary presents a 'really rough' estimate of the clean heat standard’s cost.
