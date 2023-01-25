ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Expanding access to safe storage sites

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up. “This...
Vt. Parole Board to stick with online hearing format

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While some courts have the capability to allow for in-person hearings, Vermont’s Parole Board says they plan to stick with an online format. Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont Parole Board hearings have been held remotely through Microsoft Teams. Before the pandemic, the office would travel to the prison for hearings.
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business

Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up

Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
Debating ranked-choice voting in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The debate over ranked-choice voting is back under the golden dome in Montpelier. This past week, senate lawmakers began exploring setting up that voting system for the 2024 Presidental Primary. Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank their choices on the ballot, and then the bottom candidates...
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?

Should Vermont Law School be allowed to remove controversial mural?
Vt. Legislature, Gov. Scott headed to showdown over clean heat bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders and the governor are headed for another showdown over clean heat legislation aimed at reducing the state’s contribution to climate warming emissions. Governor Phil Scott says he is opposed to the Affordable Heat Act, a revised version of the Clean Heat Standard...
Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize

Support staff at UVM Medical Center vote to unionize
Scott administration says clean heat bill will cost $1.2B

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration estimates a proposed thermal energy bill before the Legislature will cost upwards of $1.2 billion over the next seven years. The Affordable Heat Act seeks to transition home heating away from fossil fuels by incentivizing Vermonters to switch to more eco-friendly forms of home heating. It’s expected to save billions of dollars in the long run but will require major investments to change the state’s energy infrastructure including cold climate heat pumps, water pumps, and weatherization.
New Hampshire Could Ban Animals in Your Lap While You Drive

New Englanders don't like being told what to do...but sometimes it has to happen. According to the Bangor Daily News, Hawaii is the only state that has a specific law on the books that prohibits you from driving with an animal in your lap. However, if you find yourself veering all over the road and pulled over because Fluffy is parked in your lap, you might be pegged under other laws - like distracted driving. Now New Hampshire wants to make it a specific law that you can't drive with an animal on your lap.
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill

Vt. Democrats unveil universal paid family leave bill

If you played in high school sports in southern Vermont, there's a good chance Tom Haley at the Rutland Herald has covered it. A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington.
