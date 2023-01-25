ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Humane Society to host kitten yoga event

By Angel Colquitt
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting a kitten yoga event on Saturday, with all proceeds going to benefit the Humane Society.

WSAV’s Angel Colquitt spoke with Nina Schulze, the adoptions manager at the Humane Society, about the event.

“It’s a fun time,” Shulze said. “You’ll get to have lots of stretches and lots good times along with being able to play with some of our kittens and cats that we have available for adoption.”

The adoptions manager said that this kitten yoga event will be the third in as many months.

“This is a new partnership that we have started with Guerilla Yoga Savannah to where he comes and he just hosts some yoga classes for the community and 100% of the proceeds go back to the adoption center,” she explained.

She said that she hopes this will become something that the Humane Society will do every month at their location on Sallie Mood Drive as well as something that they can start doing with their partner Pounce Cat Cafe.

The event will happen at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah on Saturday, January 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

