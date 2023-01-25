Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County.

According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told took 30 minutes to clean up.

First responders taped off the area while they contained the spill. Based off a photo taken by the Greenville Fire Department, it appears the truck that caused the spill was in fact owned by Dollar General. We reached out to the Dollar General for comment and are waiting to hear back.

AEG Environmental says diesel spills can be particularly dangerous. The environmental management firm mentions that diesel spills are not just a serious fire hazard, they also can percolate through groundwater and contaminate drinking water from wells. Additionally, diesel fuel can kill aquatic wildlife if it reaches surface water through a storm sewer.

