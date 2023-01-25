ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, KY

Hazardous spill contained outside Greenville Dollar General

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACsAU_0kRLoLbK00

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — First responders were busy on scene of a “hazardous material spill” late Wednesday morning in Muhlenberg County.

According to dispatch, a semi-truck outside the Dollar General on Hopkinsville Street was leaking diesel fuel. The Greenville Fire Department and the local police department sent units to the spill, which we are told took 30 minutes to clean up.

UPDATE: Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion

First responders taped off the area while they contained the spill. Based off a photo taken by the Greenville Fire Department, it appears the truck that caused the spill was in fact owned by Dollar General. We reached out to the Dollar General for comment and are waiting to hear back.

AEG Environmental says diesel spills can be particularly dangerous. The environmental management firm mentions that diesel spills are not just a serious fire hazard, they also can percolate through groundwater and contaminate drinking water from wells. Additionally, diesel fuel can kill aquatic wildlife if it reaches surface water through a storm sewer.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Morganfield man found deceased

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) — A man missing since Thursday night has been found deceased, Union County Emergency Management officials say. We’re told the body of 76-year-old James Nicholson was found on Saturday. EMA officials say that they began an immediate search of the area after his abandoned vehicle was spotted by family. Crews located Nicholson […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Deputies: Man dies in camper fire in Hopkins Co.

EARLINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies say a man is dead after a camper fire broke out in Hopkins County early Saturday morning. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at around 2:21 a.m.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Kennedy Towers in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Firefighters were on scene of a structure fire at the Kennedy Towers apartment complex in Evansville. Dispatch tells us crews were dispatched to the fire at 8:11 p.m. on Saturday. Firefighters on scene tell us the fire started on the 7th floor. Fire officials have at least two ladder-trucks on scene. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Company repurposing downtown Henderson Municipal Power and Light facility

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear announced a new investment from Kentucky’s bourbon industry as startup Henderson Distilling Co. will establish a new distillery in Henderson County, creating 12 full-time jobs with a $5 million investment. A news release says the company will locate on the former Henderson Municipal Power and Light campus […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

New traffic pattern coming to US 41 in Hopkins County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to begin implementing striping and signage changes on US 41 in Hopkins County on January 28. The changes will be in effect between North Hopkins High School and Winding Creek Drive. Striping changes in the area will alter the use of the existing left turn […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

1 person dead, 2 hospitalized after Daviess County crash

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Law enforcement agencies responded to a fatal crash in Daviess County Saturday evening. Dispatch says the single-vehicle accident happened along Highway 140. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office tells us one person passed away in the accident, two were flown to the hospital. Crews are on scene reconstructing the crash. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Lane closures coming to KY 144 in Hancock County

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says that motorists should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning on January 30 to allow for cross drain repairs. Authorities say closures will occur along the route at the following interctions: Each section will be open to traffic as the drain work […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hundreds lose power in Mt. Vernon after semi-truck crash

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — Many Mt. Vernon residents were left in the dark after CenterPoint crews worked for hours to restore power in the area. CenterPoint says the outages were caused by a semi-truck that hit and damaged a transmission pole. The accident even caused some people living on Evansville’s westside to have no […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wevv.com

Crews called to fatal crash in Ohio County

Crews were called to the scene of a fatal crash in Ohio County, Kentucky. Officials with the Fordsville Fire Department said around 7 a.m. Thursday that crews had responded to the scene of a fatal wreck. Few details were initially released in the incident, such as a precise location, how...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville’s L&N Freight Station sells at auction

The historic L&N Freight Station on East Ninth Street will likely remain a storage facility following an auction to sale the property. Two Hopkinsville men who own construction-related businesses partnered to secure the high bid during the auction Friday afternoon. Blake Ladson and Maurice Jesse had the winning bid of $165,000. Bolinger Real Estate and Auction conducted the auction.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

New indoor skatepark growing at Henderson location

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A free indoor skatepark is getting settled at its new location in Henderson. Gift Skateboarding is a nonprofit organization located on Highway 41. Staff says their goal is to provide safe and accessible community space and programs centered around skateboarding. Secretary Robby Zimmerman says there has...
HENDERSON, KY
whopam.com

Todd Fiscal Court hears update, recommendations after Guthrie explosion

Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning heard an update on the January 18 explosion in Guthrie that killed two people and injured three others. As previously reported, the fatality victims were identified as 21-year old Alex Wix of Westmoreland, Tennessee and 35-year old Bryan Bonilla of Clarksville. All three people injured, including two who were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, have now been released from the hospital.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

105 mph pursuit ends with crash in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A police pursuit landed one man in jail over the weekend in Muhlenberg County. A Central City PD officer says he tried to pull over a driver with only one headlight Saturday. The driver, later identified as Dustin Detalente, allegedly sped down a parking lot, nearly hitting other cars. According […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sewer work could slow traffic around Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In the coming days, road work could impact your daily commute through Owensboro. Officials announced starting January 30, various streets across the city will have lanes restricted or shifted to keep traffic moving. This will be done as a contractor begins sewer work on the busy streets. The following streets will […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fast Lane Auto Repair cuts ribbon on second location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in celebration of Fast Lane Auto Repair’s second new location. The owners tell us they hope the new shop will allow them to provide dealership quality service. “I really enjoy it — I’ve got my son in law working with […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy